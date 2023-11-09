OPP CANINES “PAWS” SNIFFING OUT JUSTICE FOR A CAUSE

November 9, 2023 · 0 Comments

The OPP was “thrilled to ‘let the dogs out’” for the release of their 2024 Canine Unit Calendar to raise money for local charities.

Students from Mnjikaning Kendaaswin Elementary School visited the OPP to learn about the Canine Unit and see demonstrations from several four-legged heroes.

The Auxiliary Unit and members of the charities were in attendance to support the event.

“The year’s OPP Canine Unit Calendar showcases twelve canines in action from around the Province,” say Police. “Four-year-old Belgian Malinois Aaron was this year’s cover model and winner of the Obedience category at the 2023 Canadian Police Canine Association (CPCA) National Police Dog Competition. Embedded in the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Aaron is deployed with his handler to support high-risk incidents. Others stars include Hopper, a yellow Labrador Retriever who shows off his search skills in his photo for the month of April and Rico, a Malinois-Shephard mix, tracking through the snow in December.”

More than 33 handlers and 50 canines serve the OPP in various capacities, including search and rescue; narcotics detection; firearms, explosives and physical evidence search and detection; as well as suspect apprehension. Canine Unit members also provide community engagement at local events and safety demonstrations.

All proceeds from the 2024 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and Friends of The OPP Museum. Last year’s calendar sales raised more than $32,800 for these worthy causes.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop (777 Memorial Avenue, Orillia) or online at oppshop.on.ca.

The OPP Youth Foundation provides funds to disadvantaged youth throughout the province of Ontario. The Friends of The OPP Museum is a volunteer-based charitable organization that supports, promotes and assists in the preservation of the history of the OPP.

For more information, visit oppyouthfoundation.ca and oppmuseumfriends.ca.

Readers Comments (0)