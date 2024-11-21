Ontario Streams celebrates 2024’s conservation projects including Atlantic Salmon hatchery and planting 12,713 native trees and shrubs

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

More than 60 diligent conservationists—an amalgam of restoration ecologists, biologists, hunters, anglers, business owners, award winners, podcast personalities, urban activists, forest managers, and community volunteers – attended the Ontario Streams’ AGM at the Islington Sportsmen’s Club in Caledon East on Saturday.

Madeline Michaud, Project Biologist for Ontario Streams, explained how the group’s conservation efforts in 2024 targeted the restoration of habitat for four endangered species: Redside Dace—described by Michaud as “the canary in the coalmine”; Atlantic Salmon—“an ecologically-significant species”; Brook Trout – “a cold water fish that is suffering due to warming waters”; and the Jefferson Salamander which Ontario Streams has “helped since 2022 by closing roads to protect it from a fragmented habitat due to road construction.”

Michaud also presented six significant numbers to encapsulate the success of Ontario Steams’ initiatives over the last twelve months:

305—contractor garbage bags full of litter removed from riparian habitat; items taken from river or creek banks included five shopping carts, treated lumber, and furniture;

12,713—native trees and shrubs planted over 6.2 hectares over three regions from Brampton to Whitby representing a 5% increase over 2023 planting initiatives;

78—habitat enhancement structures were built to improve 855 meters of riverbanks, including the use of 2,706 donated live Christmas trees that were used to shore up banks and encourage natural plant growth along the river;

20—detrimental in-stream blockages were removed to prevent backwater flooding and sediment loss;

3750—community members engaged in over 100 stewardship and outreach programs;

8915—square miles of habitat enhanced for native species by removing invasive species such as European Blackthorn, Japanese Knotwood, and Phragmites.

Another key initiative announced by Michaud was Ontario Streams’ new partnership struck with the University of Toronto during 2025 and she continued her engaging “conservation by the numbers” seminar by explaining her organization’s two more important rehabilitation programs pertaining to the Atlantic Salmon and the Jefferson Salamander.

Michaud provided insights and data into the Atlantic Salmon Rehabilitation Program during which “736 fry were released from incubation tubes which had a 15% survival rate, four schools were engaged in a classroom hatchery program which produced a 33% survival rate, 321 yearlings were released as part of a 2023 pilot project, with more yearlings to be released in four weeks – and more fry to be released in 2025.”

The Ontario Streams biologist provided updates on the Jefferson Salamander rehabilitation program which included “monitoring the effectiveness of eco-passages to support safe migration and reduce road mortality.” Ontario Streams also “collaborated with the University of Guelph to take tail tip samples to create genetic profiles of the salamander population” and differentiate the Jefferson Salamander from two similar-looking salamanders that share habitat.

Keynote speaker Demiesha Dennis, founder and director of Brown Girl Outdoor World, offered insights into the importance of outdoor recreation and conservation programs for marginalized communities.

The accomplished fly angler indicated, “That the stickers on my laptop tell you that I love fishing” and she noted humorously that “I recently got my hunting license because the apocalypse is coming and I need to be prepared.”

The charming conservationist, who founded BGOW in Toronto in 2018, discussed her organization’s simple origins as a hiking group that enjoyed the outdoors at conservation parks in the GTA.

Dennis noted that BGOW has engaged in invasive species removal including buckthorn at a recent Ontario Streams tree-planting session.

“We show up at events to create relationships.”

Dennis also related to attendees the joys associated by her group’s recent trout fishing trip to Temagami, but focused on BGOW’s enduring objectives.

“We’re building trust with conservation organizations—to work alongside you to create a positive impact. We want to do work that is long-term, sustainable, and leads to future growth.”

Dennis’s spirit of conservation was evident to those gathered at the Islington Sportsman Club’s clubhouse as she noted somberly, “I saw the decline of trout and turtles in the Humber” and called for unity among conservationists.

“The work of conservationists is not a solo story. It’s important to tell folks that they have a lot in common. We are all part of nature and we need to work together to protect it.”

Three groups were recognized by Ontario Streams Communications Coordinator Kat Lucas for their part in protecting nature. The 2024 Volunteer Award was given to Construct—Blue Door. The 2024 Partnership Award was given to the Islington Sportsmen’s Club and Lucas noted that “Ontario Streams has worked with ISC since 2010.”

The final plaque—the 2024 Stewardship Award—was presented to representatives from York Regional Forestry who, Lucas observed, “have planted 20,000 trees in York Region.”

The highlight of the AGM was the on-site tour of the Atlantic Salmon hatchery.

Ontario Streams General Manager and Restoration Ecologist Doug Forder introduced the five pillars of the Atlantic Salmon restocking program. Forder explained that Ontario Streams has “selected three genetic variants of Atlantic Salmon that are suited to hatchery life and surviving in the river”—all were on display in the hatchery.

He also noted his organization’s role in “maintaining water quality in the Humber and enhancement of the habitat for Atlantic Salmon” and pointed out the third pillar is to encourage “the natural reproduction of the Atlantic Salmon to show the Humber River can be a sustainable habitat.”

Forder added that “education and outreach programs,” along with “monitoring via electrifishing to find fish from different classes” are the fourth and fifth pillars of Ontario Streams’ Atlantic Salmon program.

The conservationist discussed the urgency to restock the Atlantic Salmon—hundreds of which swam in tanks in the hatchery prior to their introduction to the headwaters of the Humber.

“The Atlantic Salmon was one of the first species to disappear from Lake Ontario. They are in decline globally and even in places like Scotland where they used to dominate waterways, they might be gone in ten years. The Atlantic Salmon is important ecologically—they bring their energy and nutrient recycling as they swim upstream.”

Forder thanked Cabela’s Canada and Bass Pro Shops—two significant sponsors whose financial support has been used to improve the infrastructure of the hatchery. The new equipment and pools were on display as conservationists were able to see the stages of growth of a fish that at one time filled the Great Lakes.

The restoration ecologist delineated the crucial weeks ahead: “Lots of fine work has to go into this program to make sure that the fish have a good chance to survive.”

