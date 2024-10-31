November 1 to 7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services encouraging people to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With the upcoming time change, local authorities are reminding residents it may be time to change the batteries in their smoke alarms.

Daylight Savings Time will end this Sunday, November 3. Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is asking residents to test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and replace their batteries if necessary after they change their clocks.

The reminder is especially pertinent as November 1 to 7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that can be fatal when undetected. Common sources of it include gas appliances, fireplaces and vehicles running in garages attached to a house.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents that carbon monoxide detectors are essential safety devices and will alert you to the presence of carbon monoxide in your home. The service also notes fuel-fired appliances should be serviced yearly by a professional.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be kept clean and free of dust and debris, and installed throughout the home.

The Government of Ontario offers carbon monoxide safety tips on its website, www.ontario.ca/page/carbon-monoxide-safety.

Caledon’s Fire Chief Dave Pelayo said testing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly makes all the difference.

“Regardless of the power source, alarms should be replaced every 10 years for optimal safety,” said Pelayo.

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is hosting some free, family-friendly activities for Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

From 3 to 4 p.m. on November 2, “Skate eith Sparky” will be held at the Caledon East Community Complex.

This free public skating event will let children meet Sparky the Fire Dog, enjoy hot chocolate, check out a fire truck and meet local firefighters.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on November 6, residents are invited to have coffee with Fire Chief Pelayo at the Bolton McDonalds. Residents can ask any fire and carbon monoxide safety questions they may have.

