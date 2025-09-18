Current & Past Articles » Sports

North Dufferin Baseball League championship series tied after four games

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League senior division best-of-seven senior championship series between the Owen Sound Baysox and the New Lowell Knights is tied after New Lowell had a comeback weekend.

Owen Sound was leading the series 2-0 going into the weekend. The Baysox won the series opener 5-4 on Saturday, Sept. 6, then followed up with a 7-2 win the following day on their home diamond in Owen Sound.

Returning to the diamond for Games 3 and 4, on Sept. 13-14, the series was tied after clutch hits in the seventh inning of both games sealed the win for the Knights.

Game 3 began with both teams trading runs in the second inning. Owen Sound took a one-run lead in the third, but New Lowell responded with two runs to go ahead 3-2.

The Baysox again had the lead with back-to-back solo home runs from Bryan Post and Steven Barrett.

In the seventh inning, the Knights rallied with key hits to tie the game and walked it off with a single from Brett Elliot for the 5-4 win.

In Game 4 of the series on Sunday, Sept. 14, the Knights were on the scoreboard first, scoring in the first and third innings.

Owen Sound tied the game in the third inning with a two-run home run from Steven Barrett.

The game was deadlocked until the top of the seventh inning when Jake Nicholson hit a bases-loaded double to drive in two runs.

New Lowell retired the Baysox at the top of the order in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-2 win.

The series will continue this week.

Game 5 will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1:00 p.m.

The teams will be in Owen Sound on Sunday, Sept. 21, for Game 6.

That game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

If necessary, the final game, Game 7, will take place in New Lowell on Saturday, Sept. 27, with a 1 p.m. start. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Eight Teams, One Cause: motionball Marathon of Sport breaks records

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter motionball Marathon of Sport Caledon 2025 took place last weekend at the Caledon East Community Complex. Teams gathered ...

Bolton Kin hosts 45th annual Terry Fox Run

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The community gathered around at the Bolton Kin Club on the morning of September 14 to run, walk, ...

Humberview secondary school unveils new Husky statue

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Humberview Secondary School has unveiled the newest addition to their school grounds: a Husky statue. The statue was ...

Palgrave’s Pietro Moran rides Mansetti to victory at the 166th running of the King’s Plate

20-year-old apprentice jockey recovers from broken back in 2024 to win his 65th race in 2025 By Jim Stewart 20-year old Pietro Moran of Palgrave ...

Ontario awards first contracts for Highway 413 as construction begins in Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday morning, August 27, to announce the Province has awarded ...

Three injured, four in custody following Caledon shooting

By Brock Weir Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...