Nominations open for Caledon Civic Awards

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

If you know an exceptional Caledon citizen, you might want to nominate them for a Civic Award from the Town.

On November 15, the Town of Caledon announced that the nomination period for its Civic Awards Program had opened.

Civic Awards are handed out annually by the Town to recognize residents who “have made a significant impact towards the development and advancement of recreational sports, arts, culture, environmental leadership or community and social services.”

In a statement, Mayor Annette Groves said she encourages residents to submit nominations for those who strive to constantly improve Caledon and make it a great place to live.

“This is the time of year for residents to come together and nominate someone they think deserves to be recognized for their efforts to better our community,” said Groves.

There are two types of awards in the program: volunteer service awards and citizen achievement awards.

As its name implies, volunteer service awards recognize Caledon residents who have made an amazing positive impact on their community through volunteerism.

Citizen achievement awards recognize residents who have competed or have been recognized at the provincial, national, or international levels in sports, arts and culture. The citizen achievement award category includes the Town’s Distinguished Citizen and Community Champion awards.

The winners of this year’s Civic Awards will be determined by Caledon’s Community Recognition Task Force. The Task Force consists of five volunteers, all with experience supporting the Caledon community. The Task Force will review all nominations and make recommendations on award winners to Caledon Council for approval.

Residents may nominate someone for an award at the following link: caledon.ca/civicawardsprogram.

Nominations are open until January 10, 2025.

Award winners will be recognized next Caledon Day, which is set for June 14, 2025.