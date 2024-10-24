Current & Past Articles » Sports

No Good Way: Motionball to mark 10th anniversary of campaign to end use of R-word

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Motionball Caledon has supported the campaign through its Marathon of Sport events

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s no good way to use the R-word. 

On October 17, the national non-profit motionball, which supports Special Olympics, announced November 20 will mark the 10th anniversary of #NoGoodWay Day. 

#NoGoodWay is a campaign that was started to promote inclusive language and support all those living with an intellectual disability. It aims to end use of the R-word forever. 

The campaign is an anti-bullying initiative that seeks to end the negative and casual use of the word. 

Since 2014, over 21,000 Canadians have taken a pledge to not use the R-word ever again.

Motionball notes that the words people use have the power to shape the world for the better.

The #NoGoodWay campaign promotes the power of positive language and leadership. 

On November 20, monuments across Canada — such as the CN Tower and the Provincial House in Nova Scotia — will be lit up yellow in support of the campaign.

Paul Etherington, co-founder of motionball, said he’s thrilled the #NoGoodWay campaign has reached the 10-year milestone.

“This campaign has always been about standing alongside Special Olympics athletes and all Canadians with intellectual disabilities to eliminate harmful language from our conversations, but this year, we’re also focusing on hope, positive change, and the leadership Canadians have shown,” said Etherington. “Our words matter, and together, we can continue to foster respect and inclusion for the next decade.”

At motionball Marathon of Sport events across Canada, participants are encouraged to take the No Good Way pledge.

Caledon’s motionball Marathon of Sport event is no different. This year’s event was held on September 28 and was a great success. It served as an opportunity to promote the #NoGoodWay campaign too.

Motionball Caledon volunteer Lucrezia Chiappetta said she encourages everyone to take the pledge online at the following link: motionball.com/nogoodway/#pledge

“By supporting this movement, individuals are helping to end the use of hurtful language and are making a stand for a more inclusive community,” she said. “Let’s choose kindness.”

Chiappetta said those interested can follow @motionballcaledon to learn more about how Motionball Caledon is celebrating the #NoGoodWay campaign.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Art from artists with disabilities in the spotlight at PAMA this fall

Unveiling Ability: Empowerment Through Art is on display now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Inclusive art is taking centre stage at a local ...

Residents invited to participate in Caledon’s spookiest run this weekend

Annual Haunted Hill Walk/Run held by Bolton Rotary By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nowhere else can you find Iron Man and Frankenstein lined ...

Two wanted in connection to double homicide as investigation continues

By Brock Weir A former Olympic snowboarder and another Canadian citizen have been named in connection to a double homicide in Caledon last November. On ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support