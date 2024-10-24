No Good Way: Motionball to mark 10th anniversary of campaign to end use of R-word

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

Motionball Caledon has supported the campaign through its Marathon of Sport events

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s no good way to use the R-word.

On October 17, the national non-profit motionball, which supports Special Olympics, announced November 20 will mark the 10th anniversary of #NoGoodWay Day.

#NoGoodWay is a campaign that was started to promote inclusive language and support all those living with an intellectual disability. It aims to end use of the R-word forever.

The campaign is an anti-bullying initiative that seeks to end the negative and casual use of the word.

Since 2014, over 21,000 Canadians have taken a pledge to not use the R-word ever again.

Motionball notes that the words people use have the power to shape the world for the better.

The #NoGoodWay campaign promotes the power of positive language and leadership.

On November 20, monuments across Canada — such as the CN Tower and the Provincial House in Nova Scotia — will be lit up yellow in support of the campaign.

Paul Etherington, co-founder of motionball, said he’s thrilled the #NoGoodWay campaign has reached the 10-year milestone.

“This campaign has always been about standing alongside Special Olympics athletes and all Canadians with intellectual disabilities to eliminate harmful language from our conversations, but this year, we’re also focusing on hope, positive change, and the leadership Canadians have shown,” said Etherington. “Our words matter, and together, we can continue to foster respect and inclusion for the next decade.”

At motionball Marathon of Sport events across Canada, participants are encouraged to take the No Good Way pledge.

Caledon’s motionball Marathon of Sport event is no different. This year’s event was held on September 28 and was a great success. It served as an opportunity to promote the #NoGoodWay campaign too.

Motionball Caledon volunteer Lucrezia Chiappetta said she encourages everyone to take the pledge online at the following link: motionball.com/nogoodway/#pledge

“By supporting this movement, individuals are helping to end the use of hurtful language and are making a stand for a more inclusive community,” she said. “Let’s choose kindness.”

Chiappetta said those interested can follow @motionballcaledon to learn more about how Motionball Caledon is celebrating the #NoGoodWay campaign.

