New Venue, Bigger Goals: motionball Marathon of Sport Caledon 2025 set for September

August 14, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

motionball for Special Olympics has announced its 2025 Marathon of Sport Caledon will take place on September 13 in a brand-new location.

The new location, Caledon East Community Complex, provides the organization with the flexibility to hold both indoor and outdoor activities.

motionball for Special Olympics is a national non-profit organization that was started by the Etherington Brothers in 2002.

Their mission is to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, and to do so in an inclusive way.

Since its creation, they have raised $20 million.

The Caledon chapter has raised approximately $56,000 over the last three years, spearheaded by the hard work of Jason Scorcia and others.

Scorcia participated in motionball in Toronto and wanted to see it brought to Caledon.

“Jason Scorcia is not only an Event Director for motionball Caledon, he is a Special Olympic athlete and was the driving force behind bringing motionball to the Caledon community. Jason represents the values of inclusion and teamwork and he embodies the spirit of the motionball movement,” shared motionball.

The Caledon chapter is now heading into its fourth year.

Teams from the cities surrounding Caledon, including Vaughan, Brampton and Orangeville, are welcome to sign up for motionball’s Marathon of Sport Caledon.

A local Special Olympics athlete will join each team as they compete in a day of sports, including soccer, ultimate frisbee, basketball, and benchball.

Last year, they were able to invite 28 Special Olympics athletes from the Caledon area.

This year, they’re aiming to include even more.

“The more teams that come out, the more Special Olympic Caledon athletes that we can invite,” explained Lucrezia Chiappetta, Event Co-Director.

“The athletes are always excited to come out and participate in this event. But, with only so many teams registered, you can only have so many athletes per team,” she said.

With the switch in location, Chiappetta explained they’re hoping more teams and businesses from Caledon East will get involved, whether they’re cheering on the athletes, donating raffle prizes, or creating their own teams.

“All of it is just about building that awareness and getting more community engagement,” says Chiappetta.

The new location also brings fresh ideas and new sports, things they were unable to do at their previous location.

The event will feature an indoor banquet hub for athletes to hang out, accompanied by a DJ.

Pizzaville will sponsor lunch, and once all sporting activities are done, a barbecue hosted by Maple Lodge Farms will commence.

“There’s so many ways to get involved,” says Chiappetta regarding the day.

Those looking to join can sign up as a team or as an individual and get paired up with a team.

Other ways to get involved include donating to the motionball Marathon of Sport Caledon, donating a prize, or even volunteering for the event.

Registration for teams and individuals is advised to be done before September 1 to allow motionball to prep shirts and swag bags.

“It’s a really incredible way to raise money for the Special Olympics Foundation,” shared Chiappetta.

To register, donate, or volunteer, visit motionball.com/caledon.

