New Caledon coaches Villamere, Greenwood, and Rusk put Admirals through their paces as training camp opens at CECC

August 20, 2026 · 0 Comments

Admirals name Caledon resident Nicholas Wlodarczyk as their new Captain

By Jim Stewart

The Caledon Admirals’ brand new coaching staff kicked off the OJHL squad’s 2026-27 season by running an intense, multi-stationed on-ice practice on Sunday afternoon at the Caledon East Community Complex.

Newly-hired Head Coach Brandon Villamere, assisted by Coach Chelsey Greenwood and Coach Mike Rusk, was pleased by the amount of team-building the Admirals have done prior to hitting the ice together on Sunday.

“It’s become a close-knit group already. We had a potluck on Friday. Our new Captain Nicholas Wlodarczyk and his family hosted it here in Caledon. I was flipping 150 burgers and I didn’t even get any. We went through six party-size pizzas, too. We’re building a culture where it’s fun to come to the rink for both the players and the coaches. Events like Friday’s potluck create those bonds needed for a long season.”

Through his valiant work on the grill on Friday night, Coach Villamere demonstrated his understanding that one of the ways to a player’s heart is through his stomach – as anyone who has coached male teenaged student-athletes knows only too well.

He exuded confidence in the team that has been assembled by General Manager Ken Jeysman.

The veteran GM had a bird’s eye view of the Admirals’ first training camp skate from the top row of the CECC.

As GM Jeysman attended to the administrative needs of his newly-signed players in the mezzanine after practice, Coach Villamere shared his initial impressions of the workout and the 26 skaters and four goalies gracing Pad 2 with their presence.

“It was great. The boys are really working at setting the tone for the season. They’re hungry. First day was good. Very happy with their effort.”

It’s evident that Coach Villamere wants to build on two consecutive seasons of improvement by the ninth-place Admirals who finished the regular season 21-29-1-4 and missed the playoffs by 14 points in the OJHL West Division in 2025-26.

The new Head Coach’s recipe for building on that success and narrowing the gap with eighth-place Mississauga is three-fold: “Size, speed, and grit.”

“We’re going to play a high speed, physical game. We have eight guys who are over 6’4” so our big guys are going to play big and our smaller guys are going to play smart.”

By the time the Admirals host the Toronto Warriors for their final preseason game on August 30 at the CECC, their 2026-27 roster will be finalized and The Fleet will set sail and navigate the treacherous waters of the OJHL West. The OJHL kicks off its 2026-27 season on September 3.

Meet the new Admirals Coaching Staff

As per the Caledon Admirals official website:

Brandon Villamere—Head Coach

“Brandon’s experience includes AAA in the GTHL, the OJHL, and his personal training BBHS program, training, and coaching numerous elite OHL and NHL-drafted players.”

Chelsey Greenwood—Assistant Coach

“A two-time national champion at Liberty University, Chelsey has also made an impact behind the bench at the AAA, Junior, and U18 Tier 1 levels. Most recently, Chelsey became the first female coach in the OJHL and helped lead the Lindsay Muskies to their first playoff appearance in 13 years. Her experience in player development, video analysis, and working with athletes from AAA to Junior, NCAA and USports, OHL, and beyond will be a tremendous asset to our players and organization.”

Mike Rusk—Assistant Coach

“With over 15 years of coaching experience, Mike has coached teams at the minor hockey AAA, Jr. A, and minor pro levels. Mike is excited to return behind the bench—bringing his passion, playing background, and coaching expertise to the Admirals. He coached the 2026 Sutherland Cup Champion [Cambridge Redhawks of the GOJHL to a 45-5-0 regular season record and a dominant 16-1-0 run through the playoffs]. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1993, and was selected to the OHL Second All-Rookie team.”

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