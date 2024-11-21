Nationwide postal strike to impact Headwaters Health Care Foundation

The ongoing nationwide postal strike is bringing chaos to end-of-year fundraising campaigns at charitable organizations across the country, and Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) is no different. In years prior, the HHCF holiday appeal would be landing in mailboxes around this time, with stories of outstanding health care, enabled by community donations, and a request for a generous donation. In light of the nationwide postal strike, Headwaters holiday appeal will not be reaching thousands of mailboxes as expected.

Nearly 100% of hospital equipment is funded by generous donors, not the government. So as the postal strike is sure to cause disruptions for Headwaters, the need for support has never been greater. Headwaters Health Care Centre relies on donations to fund the vital medical equipment that doctors and nurses need to be able to provide exceptional care, close to home for the community.

The postal strike is expected to disrupt the delivery of mail and packages, ultimately causing delays in receiving donations that are mailed in. This delay could have a significant impact on the Foundation’s ability to fund essential medical equipment.

“Despite the challenges posed by the postal strike, the need for support for Headwaters Health Care Foundation has never been greater. Medical services are in high demand, and every donation makes a difference in the lives of patients and their families. The public’s support helps to ensure that vital medical equipment is funded, even in the face of unforeseen obstacles like a postal strike,” said K.C. Carruthers, HHCF CEO.

With the uncertainty surrounding the postal service, many supporters may be left wondering how they can continue to show their support for Headwaters Health Care Foundation during these challenging times.

The Foundation urges supporters to please consider one of the below options to make a gift today:

Consider Making an Online Gift

In light of the postal strike, supporters are encouraged to consider making an online gift to Headwaters Health Care Foundation (www.hhcfoundation.com). By donating online, contributions reach the Foundation quickly and securely. Online donations are a convenient and efficient way to support the hospital. Charitable donation receipts are sent to donors immediately by e-mail.

Stop by in Person

Another option for showing support for Headwaters Health Care Foundation is to stop by in person and donate directly. The Foundation office is located inside the main lobby of Headwaters Health Care Centre (100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville, ON L9W1K4).

Anyone who is unable to stop by during regular business hours can access Headwaters’ secure locked mailbox outside its door where donation can be deposited to be processed the next business day.

