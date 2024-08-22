MP on Capital Gains

OUR READERS WRITE

At the end of the last Parliamentary session, the incompetent Finance Minister scrambled to bring in her latest tax hike to pay for her uncontrolled inflationary spending.

The Liberals claim this is a tax on the ultra-rich. It’s not. It’s a tax on death, food, homebuilding, retirement, doctors, pharmacists, truckers, and small business owners.

Only Justin Trudeau would tax farmers during a food affordability crisis, doctors, during a doctor shortage, and homebuilding during a housing crisis.

Canadians will be worse off because of Justin Trudeau’s new tax.

The Liberals forced a last-minute motion in Parliament to try and implement this new tax, but they will be forced to table legislation to enact the tax in the fall. There is still time to stop this tax.

Email the Finance Minister at chrystia.freeland@fin.gc.ca and tell her you can’t afford this tax.

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon

