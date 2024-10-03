Motionball Caledon raises $26,000 for Special Olympics

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

Local Marathon of Sport event attended by over 100 people

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

This year’s Motionball Caledon Marathon of Sport was a massive success.

On September 28, Motionball Caledon held its annual fundraiser for Special Olympics at Edelweiss Park in Bolton. It was attended by over 100 people, and between fundraising and sponsorships, approximately $26,000 was raised.

Team Scorch, led by local Special Olympics athlete Jason Scorcia, was the top fundraising team. Scorcia himself raised over $3,000, and his team raised over $6,200.

Team Sportscorp Charisma was the second-highest fundraiser and brought in $2,900 for the cause. The Caledon OPP came third, raising $1,500.

Motionball Caledon volunteer Lucrezia Chiappetta said the event was so amazing, as was support for it. The original fundraising goal was $20,000 and that number was easily beaten.

Eight teams participated in the event, playing sports like soccer, ultimate frisbee, and kin-ball alongside Special Olympics athletes. Amazon was the presenting sponsor for the event.

“Talking to some of the participants, they’re already looking forward to next year,” said Chiappetta.

Mayor Annette Groves, Ward 5 Councillor Tony Rosa, Regional Councillor Mario Russo, and Ward 3 Councillor Doug Maskell all attended Motionball Caledon to show their support.

Chiappetta said she wanted to thank the Motionball Caledon organizing committee, the many volunteers who helped at the event, and the sponsors who provided monetary and in-kind donations.

“Having that community support really means a lot to us,” she said. “I’m thrilled for the athletes, I’m thrilled for Motionball, and thrilled for the community that we’ve been able to do this.”

Readers Comments (0)