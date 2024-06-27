More accurate appraisal of Chamber meeting, says resident

OUR READERS WRITE

(Re: Vote on 12 bylaws that would permit 35,000 new housing units set to be held June 25 (June 20)

Once again, Mayor Groves failed to get a true pulse and proper understanding of the response of Caledon residents at a recent meeting with the Caledon Chamber of Commerce on June 18.

In the June 20 article, Mayor Groves said that she “recently had a great meeting with the Caledon Chamber of Commerce and that Chamber members at the session were all supportive of the 12 zoning bylaws. In addition, Marion Upshall, member of the Caledon Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors said, “the Chamber’s recent meeting with Groves was a positive one” and that the Chamber’s role “is to give as much information as possible to its members” and that “the members who attended felt they got the information they were looking for.”

