Milo Foundation poised to continue making a difference into future

December 20, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local charity is growing and continuing to help those in need, all in memory of an amazing Caledon teen.

The Milo Foundation is named after Milo Yekmalian, who was a rising basketball star with a passion for helping the less fortunate. He was killed in a May 2022 collision at age 18. 

A Toronto man, Tomislav Roki, was charged with careless driving causing death due to the collision. However, charges were dropped due to a missing Caledon OPP signature on a document needed to prosecute him.

The Milo Foundation started out as “Hoops for Hunger”, an initiative that began when Milo was 14 years old. In travelling around for Division 1 basketball games, Milo became acutely aware of those less fortunate.

Milo’s father, Alen, explained Milo and his coach/mentor Clinton Cybulski began renting a gym in Orangeville and offering free basketball training in exchange for things like food donations, monetary donations for food, Christmas gifts for kids, and winter jackets. 

Milo would then personally get in touch with local schools that had kids in need attending them. He would then arrange a fun basketball event at the school and deliver all the donations alongside friends, teammates, and family. 

“He would tell kids, they can do something small, as little as giving a high-five or picking up a piece of garbage… that they can have a huge impact on their community,” said Alen. “He’d tell them when they get older, they can do something like what he was doing… community helps community.”

These basketball events continue to this day — one was held last week at a school in Mississauga. Alen said students always love the events, especially watching players face off against teachers and joining in on the games themselves. Students also help sort food donations at the events.

When Milo passed away, there was a huge outpouring of support from the community for Hoops for Hunger, and not long after is when Alen decided to create an official non-profit, the Milo Foundation. 

Alen said the Milo Foundation is currently seeking out business partnerships and is in the process of planning its first-ever black tie fundraising gala. 

Another thing the Milo Foundation is planning is a memorial basketball tournament where a scholarship will be given out in Milo’s honour.

To learn more about this Caledon charity, those interested can visit milofoundation.ca.



         

