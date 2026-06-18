Meeting to be held for proposed street name change commemorating Golf Canada

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With construction finally complete for the brand-new Golf Canada Headquarters in Caledon, a public meeting will soon be held to discuss a proposed street name change for identified portions of Beech Grove Sideroad where the new build is located.

The headquarters is located at 1564 Beech Grove Sideroad, which is proposed to be changed to “1904 Golf Canada Drive.”

According to a posting to the Town’s website, the section of street proposed for renaming was identified as a potential location for numerous reasons.

It was stated that the renaming “reflects local geographic context, given its location within and adjacent to established golf course lands,” as well as enhances wayfinding and visibility, particularly at the first bend in the roadway, “supporting both drivers and emergency response services.”

Finally, it commemorates Golf Canada, a “non-profit organization with notable contributions to the local community.”

The headquarters, completed in June of 2026 ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, is a three-storey 26,000-square-foot building located on an eight-acre site next to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

It is also complete with the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, the Talon Links community putting park, and the First Tee – Canada Headquarters, which provides children with life-enhancing experiences through golf.

The meeting will be held on June 23, 2026, at 3:00 pm in Council Chambers.

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