Meet Your Mayoral Candidates: Jagdeep Sacha wants to be voice for community

October 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

After living in Caledon for many years, Jagdeep Sacha has decided to take action and create change by running for Mayor in the October 26 municipal election.

“Over the past few years, I have stood alongside our residents and worked [for] their genuine concerns, treated as afterthoughts on issues that will permanently alter this Town for generations – from the explosive blasting threats of the proposed mega quarry near Cataract, to the environmental degradation, to fill site like Swan Lake, and the lawless, glorification of over 300 truck yards,” he says. “Decisions are being rubber-stamped, in [a] closed room before the public is ever given a real voice.

“As a resident of Caledon, and long-time neighbour on the Brampton and Caledon border, I don’t just look at these issues as policy files. I see them as a direct threat to our family, threats to the safety of our rural roads, the integrity of our water wells, and the very soul of our community.”

Sacha says he feels that now is the time to step in and be the voice for Caledon.

“I am running for Mayor because Caledon has reached a critical tipping point that requires a complete break from the political establishment,” he says. “I have zero votes on the previous Council to defend. Absolutely no developer, favour-owed, and no special interest to protect. My hands are completely clean. I am offering this Town fresh eyes and honest, uncompromised leadership that will firmly slam the door on back room, corporate politics, and unapologetically put the safety, health, and trust to the Caledon resident first.”

With two decades of deep ground expertise in land dynamics, regional infrastructure and grassroot community leadership through more than 20 years in real estate in Caledon, Sacha says he brings a unique experience to the role.

“This gives me a unique technical, understanding of how explosive growth pressure, zoning, manipulation, and the land use decisions directly impact community, infrastructure, property value, and everyday life,” he says. “I don’t need a briefing note to understand how a quarry or illegal truck yard destroys a neighbourhood. I understand land mechanics inside and out. I know exactly how bad actor exploits the current system. Beyond my professional background, I’m working with different organizations – social and cultural organizations – which has sharpened my ability to navigate complex governance, advocate fiercely for fair representation, and build consensus among a diverse group of stakeholders.

“But the most vital experience I bring, the doesn’t come from the boardroom. It comes from years of standing on the doorsteps of Caledon residents. I have sat in the living room of families who are terrified [of] losing their water wells. I have walked the rural roads made unsafe by illegal industrial traffic. I bring an executive skill set in practical problem solving, a proven heart for community service, and most importantly, a complete and absolute lack of insider political baggage. I know how the system works, but I am not compromised by it.”

Looking toward the future Sacha says he is hopeful to be able to help Caledon grow without causing harm to the community.

“My vision is a Caledon that grows with dignity where progress never comes at the expense of the people who build this community. I envision a Town where our beautiful rural character is fiercely protected, where new development internally pays for its own infrastructure, where our families can drive on safe roads, and where the Town also has a sheet for residents, rather than a rubber stamp for special interest,” says Sacha.

“If elected, success will be measured by complete in a restoration of public trust, and a Town that still feels like the home of our residents choose to live in. I want Caledon residents to look at Town Hall and know, without a shadow of a doubt, that decisions are made out in the open, that our precious water tables [are] legally insulated from industrial contamination, and the lawless informants on encroachments on our rural land have been permanently halted.”

To underscore his goal of proving that municipal government can be honest, effective, and fear-free and protective of its people. Sacha says he has three main non-negotiable priorities, the first being Public Safety and Restoration.

‘We will declare a zero-tolerance crackdown on more than 300 known illegal truck properties bleeding into an agriculture and residential area. We will deploy advanced satellites, monitoring, and bypass standard bureaucratic delay to issue immediate high impact municipal injunction. If you operate an illegal commercial yard next to a family home, you will [be] faced with devastating financial and legal consequences,” says Sacha.

Sacha’s second main priority is total environmental and water table protection.

“Our water is our life blood. I will champion a legally-binding no fill below the water table policy across Caledon. We will implement aggressive municipal oversight on commercial fill sites like Swan Lake and establish strict, continuous boundary monitoring for silica dust and PM 2.5 per at every aggregate extraction site. We will force heavy operators to absorb the cost of environmental safety rather than forcing our families to absorb pollution,” says Sacha.

His third and final main priority is fiscal responsibility and transparency.

“We will mandate that all future growth entirely pays for itself so that our rural taxpayers are never forced to subsidize corporate developers’ profit. We will completely end the era of back-room Council dynamics, establishing an open-door policy where major land use applications require absolutely transparency, strict study area, and multiple kilometres notification radiuses before a single shovel hits the ground,” says Sacha.

Looking to the future, Sacha says he wants to be able to help create change and bring a fresh eyes to Caledon.

“If you feel that Caledon has been consistently talked over, if you want dynamic leadership and absolutely no political baggage, no corporate favours, and if you believe that this Town is still deserving to feel like a community and a home, then I respectfully ask for your trust. I am not asking you to vote for a traditional politician. I am asking you to vote for a qualified neighbour, who possesses the professional expertise to understand, fix the system, and complete independence, to break it up, and put Caledon first. Not only that, if you have old management, then you definitely will have old policy and then that is where your choice lies if you want to have pressure and a change.”

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