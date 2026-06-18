Mayfield Mavericks’ dynasty deepens with seventh consecutive ROPSSAA Senior Girls Rugby title

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

Mavericks upset fourth-seed Laurier 38-14 at OFSAA, but finished 1-2 at provincial championships

By Jim Stewart

Mayfield Mavericks Head Coach Rhys Manning described the recently-completed Senior Girls’ Rugby campaign as “an up and down season as we battled through significant injuries to get through to the ROPSSAA championship.

The team improved as the season wore on and players returned from injury. Multiple players did well to fill roles and compete hard when called upon which helped to prepare the whole team for important games nearing the end of the season.”

In the ROPSSAA finals, Mayfield took on the St. Thomas Aquinas Cardinals.

Coach Manning described the mindset of his dynastic squad: “Nerves were high after losing to the Cardinals earlier in the season. However, the girls understood what it would take to beat them, and that it wouldn’t be easy. We brought ferocious physicality, overwhelming Aquinas early. They played an inspired and effervescent game of rugby – ending up victorious with a score of 37-12. Tries were scored by Ariel Baugh with two. Gabby Bernard, Jasmine Kang, and Kyla Corbett scored one each. Corbett also kicked two penalties, and made three conversions. The team’s hard work and dedication lead to this impressive and decisive victory.”

By winning gold and their seventh ROPSSAA championship in a row, the Mavericks punched their ticket back to OFSAA.

The ROPSSAA champs travelled to Lindsay to compete with the best high school teams in the province at the OFSAA ‘AAA’ tournament.

In their first game, the Mavericks took on fourth-seed Sir Wilfrid Laurier from London.

Coach Manning described his team’s performance against Laurier: “The girls played a complete and dynamic game once again – overwhelming their opponent and upsetting the Rams 38 – 14. Kenzie Smith led us in scoring with three tries. Ariel Baugh, Gabby Bernard, and Kyla Corbett added one each. Corbett also made four conversions. Ariel Baugh was awarded Player of the Game for her strong runs and devastating tackling in the match.”

With the victory over Laurier, the Mavericks earned a berth in the quarterfinals versus Frontenac, which Coach Manning described as “a very good team from Kingston and eventual fourth-place finishers.

Although the girls fell behind fourteen points early, they were able to get the game to 14-12 early in the second half with 2 tries by Ariel Baugh and a conversion by Kyla Corbett. Although they were in the game until the end, they ultimately came up short – losing 26-12. Kenzie Smith was awarded the Player of the Game as she made long runs and threatened to score multiple times.”

Coach Manning described his squad’s final game at OFSAA: “We ran out of gas and lost to St. Maximilian Kolbe of Aurora. The team dug deep and battled through fatigue and injuries to finish the season with pride. Azzarah Reid was awarded Player of the Game as she made strong physical runs and played tenacious defense.”

The coaching staff, comprised of Head Coach Manning and Assistant Coaches Pamela Ireland and Jon Forbes, expressed how “extremely proud we are of the girls for the season they had. They overcame adversity and injury to find their identity and put together some incredible victories when it mattered most. The team should be proud of their commitment and the effort they put forth this season. A special thank you to our senior captains–the leadership of Grier Forbes, Ariel Baugh, and Azzarah Reid was so important to our team.”

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