Mayfield Mavericks’ dynastic field lacrosse team a force to be reckoned with since 2016

By Jim Stewart

Even though the previously-undefeated Mayfield Mavericks suffered a 12-8 upset loss versus St. Martin in the ROPSSAA Lacrosse Finals in May, their dynastic run since 2016 has been truly impressive.

The historical results speak for themselves.

After losing in the ROPSSAA finals to Humberview 9-4 in 2016, the Mavericks went on an enviable run during which they proceeded to the Regional Championship Game for six of the next seven years. Mayfield won the title in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2024.

No champion was crowned in 2020, nor 2021, due to COVID restrictions so Mayfield has won the Region of Peel Lacrosse title for five of the last seven seasons.

2025 appeared to be another magical year for the Mavericks. Mayfield opened the defense of their 2024 ROPSSAA title by sweeping a season-opening doubleheader—5-3 over St. Martin and 8-7 over Port Credit on May 14. The Mavericks finished the regular season with a perfect record by edging St. Martin 6-4 and Port Credit 11-10 in a pair of games on May 21.

One of the highlights of the mighty Mavericks’ 2025 season was defeating the Milton District High School Mustangs 12-6 in an exhibition lacrosse game in Caledon entitled “Friday Night Lights.” The contest was played in front of 500 fans who braved the elements and celebrated an evening of lacrosse and community.

Ethan Brassard led Mayfield with four goals while Ethan Vivieros and Ethan Czata added three goals each versus Milton. The exhibition game victory served as a warmup for the Mavericks’ ROPSSAA championship game on Tuesday afternoon versus St. Martin—a game that ended badly for Mayfield in a four-goal loss to their rivals from Mississauga.

Mavericks’ Head Coach Tyler Grant knew the caliber of Milton’s lacrosse team when he invited the Mustangs to play in the exhibition game on Mayfield’s new turf field.

“We have a history of playing Milton at the provincials. Last year, we finished fifth at OFSSAA and Milton finished sixth. Friday’s game was close in the first quarter and both teams played with lots of energy.

We got up 3-2 but it could have easily been 2-2 or 3-3 before we pulled ahead late in the second quarter. We put in our backup goalie and ran our lines evenly in the third and fourth quarters to get ready for the regional championship game.”

Under Coach Grant’s tutelage, the Mavericks have been a lacrosse force to be reckoned with in Peel Region. In 2024, his squad won the Regional title by running over St. Martin 16-6 in the championship game. In 2023, Mayfield also defeated St. Martin in the ROPSSAA title game setting up three consecutive showdowns between the two powerhouse lacrosse schools.

Port Credit interrupted Mayfield’s dynastic dominance–winning the 2022 Peel championship by defeating the Robert F. Hall Wolfpack 13-7.

Prior to COVID, the Mavericks won three consecutive championships. In 2017, Mayfield doubled St. Martin 8-4 in the title game. The Mavericks thumped Humberview 11-4 in 2018 to win their second consecutive championship. Mayfield made it a three-peat in 2019 when they edged Our Lady of Mount Carmel 9-8 in overtime to advance to the provincial championships for the third year in a row.

Coach Grant, who attended Mayfield from 2012 to 2016 and returned to his alma mater upon graduating from Teachers’ College, saw the seeds of the dynasty planted as a player and has overseen the Mavericks’ dynastic dominance this decade.

The arrival of a new school year in September creates endless possibilities for the mighty Mavericks as they vie next Spring for their sixth Region of Peel title in eight years.

