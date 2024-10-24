Mayfield and Humberview secondary schools to face off in Friday Night Lights football action

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

Game to be held at 7 p.m. on Mayfield’s new turf field

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More exciting football is going down in Caledon this week.

On Friday night, the Mayfield Mavericks of Mayfield Secondary School will take on the Humberview Huskies of Humberview Secondary School.

The match will take place at 7 p.m. on Mayfield’s new turf field, which had its official grand opening on September 28.

Tickets for the game are $10 at the door and all proceeds go to the Mayfield Athletic Program. Fans are encouraged to dress up for the game’s theme of neon/glow in the dark.

The Mavericks are entering the game with a record of 2-2 and are looking to get their win rate for the season above .500.

The Huskies are going into Friday’s game with a record of 1-3 after a big win last week at their own home-field Friday Night Lights game.

The cheer teams from Mayfield and Humberview secondary schools will be performing at halftime.

There will be food trucks, concessions, and merchandise for sale at the game.