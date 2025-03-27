Maverick Highlanders Girls’ Rugby Team competes and learns during excursion to Wales and England

March 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

It’s been said that “Travel is the best educator” and the March Break can offer terrific sporting and educational opportunities for local student-athletes. The Maverick Highlanders Girls’ Rugby trip to the United Kingdom in mid-March provided regional athletes with the compelling opportunity to compete against excellent international competition and immerse themselves in the rich cultural history of Wales and England.

Mayfield Secondary School Rugby Head Coach Rhys Manning noted that there were “24 athletes in total on the excursion, and 22 were from the perennial powerhouse Mavericks: Sarah Adams, Tess Baird, Ella Barnhouse, Hailey Barth, Hannah Bell, Ariel Bough, Adelle Byrski, Brooklynn Corbett, Emma Jack. Jasmin Kang, Kayleigh McArthur, Charlotte Meek, Chloe Mulliss, Charlotte Rees, Mackenzie Smith, Ella Snyder, Sam Steadman, Natasha Stephens, Jessica Vella, Shalina Prasad, Iknoor Sandhu, Marlee Smith, Excellencia Obanor, and Grier Forbes.”

Coach Manning, the chief organizer of the excursion, explained the composition of the travel squad.

“The girls came from a variety of clubs including North Halton Highlanders, Fergus Highland, Barrie Rugby Club, and the Caledon Cavaliers.”

The veteran English teacher and Rugby coach felt that the competitive highlight of the excursion occurred in Wales.

“The girls played their first game at the historic Cardiff Arms Park. The team got to experience top level rugby in a professional setting. The girls had a very competitive middle half of the game where they matched their opponent’s physicality and determination.”

The most satisfying part of the excursion, according to Coach Manning, was the team unity that such an international trip inspires.

“As always, these tours allow for the team to create a close and lasting bond with one another. It strengthens the team. They also are immersed in the rich culture and history of Wales and England and get to experience all the wonderful traditions of rugby.”

The Maverick Highlanders returned to Canada last week enlightened by the nine-day experience. The excursion was seen as an “adventure of a lifetime,” according to Mavericks Coach Pamela Ireland who, along with Mayfield Coach Jon Forbes, comprised the three-person coaching and supervisory staff for the excursion.

Coach Ireland added that the Maverick Highlanders “represent[ed] Canada with pride; the team ventured to Wales and England, immersing themselves in the rich traditions and heritage of rugby while experiencing the vibrant local culture.”

The Mayfield Secondary School coach acknowledged the benefits of the excursion were both off the field and on the field: “The trip was as much about growth off the field as it was about honing their skills on it.”

“Starting in Wales, the team had the opportunity to play against skilled local squads, challenging themselves and gaining valuable experience. They visited Cardiff, the Welsh capital, where they explored the iconic Principality Stadium, learning about the nation’s deep-rooted passion for rugby. They had the opportunity to play one of their games on the historic field of Cardiff Arms Park. The team also enjoyed some down time visiting sites including Cardiff Castle. The last three days of the tour brought the team to London, where they took in sights such as Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and Big Ben.”

In addition to competing against top-flight international teams and enjoying sight-seeing tours, Coach Ireland maintained that the excursion was an eye-opening experience for the student-athletes in her care: “For many of the girls, the trip offered first-time experiences: traveling internationally, playing in a different rugby environment, and embracing new cultures. Beyond the tackles, scrums, and lineouts, the journey highlighted the unifying power of sport and the importance of cultural exchange in broadening horizons.”

The sisterhood of rugby is well-known in sporting circles and Coach Ireland noted that this connectivity was strengthened by the 2025 excursion.

“The team returned home with memories to last a lifetime, they brought back not just lessons on the rugby field but also a deeper appreciation for the global rugby family and the cultural tapestry of the United Kingdom. They’ve promised to take the lessons learned to heart, both as athletes and as young ambassadors of their country.”

Barely back in the country, Coach Ireland’s enthusiasm for rugby and for sports excursions was evident in that she was already looking ahead to an expanded trip two years down the road.

“The Maverick Highlanders Rugby teams hope to continue this tour tradition with the addition of a boys’ team travelling in March of 2027.”

Readers Comments (0)