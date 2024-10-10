MAIL THEFTS RISING: POLICE

October 10, 2024

Officers from the Caledon OPP are reporting a rise in mail theft.

“In the last couple of months, Caledon OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) is reporting an increase in thefts of mail,” say Police. “The thefts are occurring predominantly during the daytime hours and targeting both community and individual mailboxes across the Town of Caledon.

“A good practice is to not leave mail in the mailbox for long periods of time. Remove it promptly. If away for an extended period, have a trusted person pick up your mail. Report thefts to police.”

For more information on how to protect your mail, visit canadapost.ca.

If you observe a suspicious vehicle or person in your neighbourhood, report it to police by calling 911. If possible, note of the make, model, colour, driver/occupant descriptors, and the plate number. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a serious collision on The Gore Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“On October 7, 2024, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on The Gore Road, at Castlederg Sideroad,” say Police. “One driver, a 56-year-old of Toronto, was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

“The Gore Road (between Old Church Road and King Street) and Castlederg Sideroad (between Centreville Creek Road and Humber Station Road) were closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged four drivers with impaired operation during this past weekend in the Town of Caledon.

“Between October 4 and October 6, 2024, four drivers from four separate incidents were arrested and charged with impaired operation,” say Police. “In all instances, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

“On October 4, 2024, just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Brookstone Court. Officers located the vehicle and began their investigation.”

As a result, Manbir Rahal, 49, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“On October 5, 2024, just after 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Coleraine Drive. No injuries were reported.”

As a result of the investigation, Kulwinder Johal, 44, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

Both drivers above are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 24, 2024, to answer to the charges.

“Later that same day, just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded a traffic complaint in the area of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road. The vehicle was described as driving in a dangerous manner and causing collisions. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Officers located the vehicle and began their investigation.”

As a result, Gurpreet Dhillon, 38, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Dangerous operation.

The charges have not been proven.

“Lastly, on October 6, 2024, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a vehicle stopped on Olde Base Line Road, near Highway 10. Officers located the vehicle and began their investigation.”

As a result, Amandeep Singh, 27, of Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concertation (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

The last two drivers above are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 31, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The four driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for seven.

“On October 1, 2024, shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Russel Creek Drive, in the Town of Caledon. During the course of the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Eloina Gill Hidalgo, 27, of Hamilton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – Alcohol;

Operation while impaired – Refusal to comply with demand;

Resist peace officer;

Obstruct peace officer;

Careless driving

The charges have not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 17, 2024, to answer to the charges. Their driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers.

This year (up to September 10, 2024), Caledon OPP investigated to a total of 117 impaired operation occurrences. Too many drivers are continuing to take unnecessary risks on our roads. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

