Local brewery proud to host third-annual Oktoberfest event

August 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

Stein-holding competition among festivities at Caledon Hills Brewing

By Zachary Roman

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Oktoberfest is held in Munich, Germany each Fall and is the world’s largest beer festival.

Caledon Hills Brewing, a local brewery with a pub in Palgrave, has a brewmaster that was born in Munich: Stefan Riedelsheimer.

Riedelsheimer moved to Canada when he was a teenager, with a dream of one day owning a brewery. It’s a dream that came true when he founded Caledon Hills Brewing in 2016, and then opened a corresponding pub in Palgrave in 2020.

Now a successful brewery owner, being able to host his own Oktoberfest event is a source of pride for Riedelsheimer.

This year, Caledon Hills’ Oktoberfest is being held on September 16 and 17 at its Palgrave pub (17219 Highway 50).

On September 16, popular local cover band The Campfire Poets will perform, and there will be two stein-holding competitions throughout the day. On September 17, there will be another stein-holding competition and local musician Chuck will perform. Caledon Hills’ signature Oktoberfest beer will be available for purchase, as well as another new beer that’s yet to be released.

Alex Riedelsheimer is Stefan’s son, and is responsible for a variety of jobs around the brewery and pub, the Riedelsheimer family business.

He said he’s looking forward to the stein-holding competition, which he said is much harder than people might think.

It involves holding a one-litre stein filled with beer in a fully outstretched arm for as long as you can. The longest he’s ever seen someone manage is close to three minutes, which he said was an amazing effort.

“The farmers usually win,” said Alex. “They have the arm strength, the shoulder strength.”

Competition winners can receive hats, t-shirts, and Caledon Hills gift cards.

