Let’s Be Crafty Makers Market set for October 3

October 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

On October 3, the Let’s Be Crafty Makers Market will be taking place at the Caledon Village Fairgrounds from 10am to 4pm.

The market is a free event to attend and will include food vendors, entertainment, handmade work from local small businesses, activities and so much more.

Let’s be Crafty was originally created to bring together local makers, creators and small businesses while also giving the community a fun place to shop and celebrate fall.

Attendees will be able to browse through a wide variety of handmade products such as home décor, jewellery, candles, soaps, baked goods and many other items.

Families will be able to enjoy activities for all ages, including face painting, games and music while enjoying the day.

In addition, there will be on-site food trucks offering a variety of items.

The market will also be a good opportunity for early Christmas shoppers to find unique gifts while supporting local entrepreneurs and handmade businesses.

“It’s really important to me to create an evet that is more than just a place to shop,” says RaDeana Montgomery, organizer of the Let’s Be Crafty Makers Market. “I want people to come out, have fun, discover local makers, enjoy some food and music and make a day out of it. There really will be something for everyone”.

Come find a one-of-a-kind gift for the holidays.

For more information about the event, call RaDeana Montgomery at 519-216-1917 or send an email to rmdesignsontario@gmail.com.

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