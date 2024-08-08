KidsFEST coming to Theatre Orangeville’s Summer Arts Fest

By Constance Scrafield

KidsFEST is the “cream in the Oreo cookie” of this year’s Summer Arts Fest, says Amanda Doerrie, Theatre Orangeville’s Marketing Strategist.

This year, Theatre Orangeville’s Summer Arts Fest is running over the weekend of August 16, 17 and 18 at the Mount Alverno Luxury Resort, located at 20706 Heart Lake Road, Caledon Village, where it has been held for the last five years.

The venue is a 100minute drive from downtown Orangeville.

KidsFEST is an event for families. With programs to fill the time, KidsFEST is inviting families to come and explore how they want to watch and participate.

On Saturday, August 17 only, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the KidsFEST schedule features plenty of things to make participants laugh, be amazed and dance, too!

Staged around and in the Barn at Mount Alverno, KidsFEST will have various activities from “youth advisory running” dress-up, arts and crafts, and a lot more.

As this is Theatre Orangeville’s Arts Fest, DuffleBag Theatre is on deck this year on the mini-stage in the Barn with their production of Peter Pan. A bit of their own take on the show, DuffleBag promises a fun version of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale.

Throughout the day of KidsFEST are ongoing activities like Artsploration.

This is an art studio bus that invites a limited number of youngsters at a time to step into or beside the bus, where they can explore their own art instincts, even for a little while.

Artsploration is an award-winning Orangeville-based business of delivering a different kind of birthday party. The youngsters spend an hour learning to create “outside the box,” as they say.

The kids take home their creations and the bus leaves with the mess such parties usually leave behind.

A variety of mini-shows take place all day.

The Princess sing-a-long at 11 a.m. begins the day and DuffleBag’s Peter Pan follows at 11:45 a.m. inside the Barn.

“They are a TOV [Theatre Orangeville] fav,” said Doerrie. “They do school shows and are a huge fan favourite, really great for young and old, parents and caretakers.”

Chances to meet and greet a Princess are all day long, as is the opportunity for a magical face painting by Candice. This lady also works her magic by painting beautiful sets for Theatre Orangeville’s annual series of plays.

Kait is ready with her arts and crafts table, helping kids create treasures they can take home. A good number of these events are run by members of Theatre Orangeville’s Youth Advisory Committee – kids entertaining kids.

Kids will surely witness Wandering Magic with The Great Steverino during the course of the KidsFEST day. The Great Steverino is a magician who lives not far from Orangeville in Dufferin County. He has been dazzling and making people laugh with his magic, wit and humour for many years.

Storytime readings also on the mini stage of KidsFEST are offered by the highly comical Fay and Fluffy, beginning at 1:15 p.m. and running until 2:15 p.m. These enchanting characters are well-known children’s entertainers with their own fabulous television shows, reading and telling children’s stories in drag.

“They are incredible,” said Doerrie,” and well-known throughout Southern Ontario. “We’re So grateful they choose to join us every year. They love what they do. Even for adults this is an incredible show.”

Winding up the KidsFEST is a party called Baby Rave; it is the children’s dance party, with a DJ, lights, and disco balls, all in the Barn. How else would we end such a day of theatre, song, magic – all of it – but with a Baby Rave?

The KidsFEST, with all the activities and entertainment, is available to everyone who purchases a $5 ticket. Children aged two or younger can attend for free, allowing access to any of the theatre performances.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the events stage, where there is a Box Office at the show.

There is much more going on for everyone over this weekend. Wild entertainment on Saturday evening, plays from Toronto Fringe on Friday, a marketplace, and a good list of more to peruse and choose.

For all the details and to buy tickets, go to www.theatreorangeville.ca or call the Box Office at 519-942-3423.

