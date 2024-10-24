Just a few days left in Forks of the Credit Preservation Group’s online charity auction

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

Toronto Maple Leafs tickets and a week at a cottage on a private island among items up for auction

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit is currently hosting an online charity auction.

The Forks of the Credit Preservation Group (FCPG), a group dedicated to preserving the ecological integrity of Caledon by stopping a proposed blasting quarry, is trying out a new fundraising initiative.

“Fall for the Heart of the Headwaters” is an online auction fundraiser with a variety of unique items and experiences for sale. Bids are accepted until 7 p.m. on October 26 and funds raised will support the FCPG’s work.

The auction can be found at the following link: www.32auctions.com/fcpg2024

Debra Wilson, an FCPG volunteer who helped to organize the auction, said her husband has also volunteered to deliver auction items to anyone within three hours of Caledon.

Wilson explained the FCPG wanted to offer lots of cool experiences in its auction in addition to items. Some examples of experiences people can bid on include an introductory flying lesson, a week at a cottage on a private island, and tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game.

“Our work to stop the quarry has not ended, we wanted a fundraising approach that would let people have fun and help us raise money at the same time,” said Wilson. “With an online auction, hopefully it will be easier for our supporters from out of town to chip in.”

As of press time, the auction had already raised nearly $6,000 for the FCPG.

Readers Comments (0)