Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

Just a few days left in Forks of the Credit Preservation Group’s online charity auction

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Toronto Maple Leafs tickets and a week at a cottage on a private island among items up for auction

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local non-profit is currently hosting an online charity auction. 

The Forks of the Credit Preservation Group (FCPG), a group dedicated to preserving the ecological integrity of Caledon by stopping a proposed blasting quarry, is trying out a new fundraising initiative. 

“Fall for the Heart of the Headwaters” is an online auction fundraiser with a variety of unique items and experiences for sale. Bids are accepted until 7 p.m. on October 26 and funds raised will support the FCPG’s work.

The auction can be found at the following link: www.32auctions.com/fcpg2024

Debra Wilson, an FCPG volunteer who helped to organize the auction, said her husband has also volunteered to deliver auction items to anyone within three hours of Caledon.

Wilson explained the FCPG wanted to offer lots of cool experiences in its auction in addition to items. Some examples of experiences people can bid on include an introductory flying lesson, a week at a cottage on a private island, and tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game.

“Our work to stop the quarry has not ended, we wanted a fundraising approach that would let people have fun and help us raise money at the same time,” said Wilson. “With an online auction, hopefully it will be easier for our supporters from out of town to chip in.”

As of press time, the auction had already raised nearly $6,000 for the FCPG.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Art from artists with disabilities in the spotlight at PAMA this fall

Unveiling Ability: Empowerment Through Art is on display now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Inclusive art is taking centre stage at a local ...

Residents invited to participate in Caledon’s spookiest run this weekend

Annual Haunted Hill Walk/Run held by Bolton Rotary By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Nowhere else can you find Iron Man and Frankenstein lined ...

Two wanted in connection to double homicide as investigation continues

By Brock Weir A former Olympic snowboarder and another Canadian citizen have been named in connection to a double homicide in Caledon last November. On ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support