Junior C Northmen sweep Six Nations in first round

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen will advance to the second round of playoffs after eliminating the Six Nations Stealth in a three game sweep in the first round.

Orangeville finished second in the Western Conference regular season standings, and fourth overall.

Six Nations had a fourth-place finish going into the playoffs.

The series got underway at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville on July 14.

Starting off with a first period lead, the game was tied in the second when Six Nations had a good run.

The Northmen pulled it together in the third period for a 12-9 win.

Game Two at Six Nations saw the Northmen outscore the Stealth 4-0 in the second period which made all the difference in the game. The Stealth had a strong third period, but couldn’t get the tying goal.

The Northmen won 8-7 to lead the series with two games.

Returning to Orangeville for game three, the was tied 3-3 after the first period.

The Northmen came out strong in the second period scoring four in a row by the midway mark in the frame. At the end of the period, they had a 10-7 lead.

The final period saw the Northmen go ahead 12-8. The Stealth had a final push scoring three goals including a final one with 54 seconds on the clock to coming within one goal of tying the game, but that’s all they could do for the night.

The Northmen won the game 12-11 and claimed the series.

In the next round the Northmen will be up against the Wilmot Wild. This will be a good best-of-five series as the Wild finished in first place in the Conference and first place overall in the League. The Wild had only two losses in the regular season.

The schedule for the second round of playoffs:

Tuesday, July 15, 8:00 p.m. in Wilmot.

Thursday, July 27, 8:00 p.m. in Orangeville.

Sunday, July 30, 8:00 p.m. in Wilmot.

Thursday, August 3, 8:00 p.m. in Orangeville.

Sunday, August 6, 4:00 p.m. in Wilmot.

