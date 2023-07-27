Current & Past Articles » Sports

Junior C Northmen sweep Six Nations in first round

July 27, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen will advance to the second round of playoffs after eliminating the Six Nations Stealth in a three game sweep in the first round.

Orangeville finished second in the Western Conference regular season standings, and fourth overall.

Six Nations had a fourth-place finish going into the playoffs.

The series got underway at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville on July 14.

Starting off with a first period lead, the game was tied in the second when Six Nations had a good run.

The Northmen pulled it together in the third period for a 12-9 win.

Game Two at Six Nations saw the Northmen outscore the Stealth 4-0 in the second period which made all the difference in the game. The Stealth had a strong third period, but couldn’t get the tying goal.

The Northmen won 8-7 to lead the series with two games.

Returning to Orangeville for game three, the was tied 3-3 after the first period.

The Northmen came out strong in the second period scoring four in a row by the midway mark in the frame. At the end of the period, they had a 10-7 lead.

The final period saw the Northmen go ahead 12-8. The Stealth had a final push scoring three goals including a final one with 54 seconds on the clock to coming within one goal of tying the game, but that’s all they could do for the night.

The Northmen won the game 12-11 and claimed the series.

In the next round the Northmen will be up against the Wilmot Wild. This will be a good best-of-five series as the Wild finished in first place in the Conference and first place overall in the League. The Wild had only two losses in the regular season.

The schedule for the second round of playoffs:

Tuesday, July 15, 8:00 p.m. in Wilmot.

Thursday, July 27, 8:00 p.m. in Orangeville.

Sunday, July 30, 8:00 p.m. in Wilmot.

Thursday, August 3, 8:00 p.m. in Orangeville.

Sunday, August 6, 4:00 p.m. in Wilmot.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community helps butterfly conservation efforts at annual “Butterfly Blitz Count”

206 butterflies of 25 different species counted in just three hours By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a sunny day last weekend, community ...

Cheltenham Brickworks buildings inspire Port Perry author’s newest novel

Lucy E.M. Black began working on “The Brickworks” six years ago after a trip to Caledon By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Cheltenham Brickworks ...

Residents invited to provide input on Caledon’s Green Development Standards

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A draft of Caledon’s Green Development Standards is ready for review. Last week, the Town of Caledon launched ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support