John Rogers Memorial Charity Golf Tournament set for September

August 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

Last year’s tournament raised $17,000 for Caledon Seniors Centre

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Golfers of all ages and abilities are invited to come out and enjoy an upcoming tournament.

On September 9, the Caledon Seniors Centre (CSC) is hosting the John Rogers Memorial Charity Golf Tournament at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Bolton.

Stacie Roberts, CSC fundraising coordinator, said the event is a major fundraiser for the centre.

Tickets for the tournament are $150 and include 18 holes of golf with a cart, a barbeque lunch, and entry into all kinds of contests for prizes.

Last year, over 100 people participated in the tournament and over $17,000 was raised for the CSC. This year, the CSC hopes to get 144 golfers out and beat last year’s fundraising total.

Roberts said it’s an honour to host the tournament in Rogers’ memory again, and said he was an amazing go-getter that did a lot of great things for the CSC.

CSC manager Beverley Nurden said Rogers was a visionary person that made people think outside of the box.

“He wanted to take the centre to new heights,” said Nurden.

Nurden said fundraising is an integral part of what the CSC has to do to meet its mandate of running excellent programming for Caledon seniors.

The golf tournament will help support a plethora of new health and wellness programs the CSC is offering.

For example, the CSC is bringing foot clinics, reflexologists, and acupuncturists into its new therapy room to provide programs for seniors at a reduced cost. The CSC is also hosting new meditation and mindfulness programs.

The CSC is expanding its fitness offerings across Caledon through satellite programming, with yoga and zumba classes planned.

For more information about the upcoming golf tournament and the CSC’s programs, those interested can visit caledonseniors.ca.

Readers Comments (0)