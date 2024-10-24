Current & Past Articles » Sports

Humberview Huskies win Friday Night Lights football game with last-second touchdown

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Movie moment had crowd of nearly 2,000 going wild

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

It was the kind of game-ending touchdown football players dream about.

Last Friday, Humberview Secondary School’s football team, the Huskies defeated Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School’s Riverhawks 14-7 thanks to a last-second touchdown.

With the clock running out, Huskies quarterback Ian McCausland found receiver Mathew Zborowski with an amazing pass and he ran it into the end zone to give Humberview the win. 

Humberview head coach Adrian Piscitelli said the crowd of nearly 2,000 went wild.

Piscitelli said everyone at Humberview worked really hard to promote the game ahead of Friday’s action.

“It was an amazing evening with an incredible finish to the game, and one the team really needed,” he said. 

Piscitelli said the game was hard-fought and a close battle right to the very end. He said the Riverhawks are a very strong and well-coached team that battles for every inch of the field. They took an early 7-0 lead over the Huskies, and maintained the lead all the way until well into the fourth quarter.

Humberview didn’t get onto the scoreboard until there was six minutes left in the game. 

“We had first and goal from the five-yard line and we had sent a very conservative play into the game. The snap sailed over our quarterback (QB) Ian McCausland’s head and bounced all the way back to the 20-yard line. Now, we practice that in situations like this the QB is to yell fire, fire, and jump on the ball and we live to see another play,” said Piscitelli. “Ian, on the other hand, collects the ball at the 20-yard line, runs as far back as the 25-yard line, out-flanking not one but two defenders, leaps in the air like a hurdler and throws a 22-yard touchdown pass without his feet on the ground, which is way harder to do than it even sounds.”

After the touchdown, the Riverhawks played well to bring the ball back up the field, but Humberview’s defense was strong. 

The Riverhawks attempted a field goal from the 30-yard line, but Huskies captain Daniel Chmura blocked it — his second blocked field goal of the game. 

“We needed a huge stop and we got it. Our defense played the game of their season especially when it counted the most. Daniel Chmura blocked what may have been Ambrozic’s game-winning field goal… the block by Daniel set Ian up to drive the ball downfield on the game winning drive,” said Piscitelli. “Ambrozic covered us very well and Ian had to be Ian and get us a first down himself along the way with a great run to the far side… we got down to 16 seconds left, just enough time for one last play… Ian makes his second acrobatic throw of the night (and our) receiver Mathew Zborowski catches it, makes one guy miss at the goal line, and Humberview Field erupts louder than I have ever heard it. A very special, very fitting, very perfect way for Daniel Chmura and Ian McCausland to play their last game at home.”



         

