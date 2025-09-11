HOUSE FIRE INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a structure fire on Friday.

“On September 5, 2025, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a residential house fire on Innis Lake Road, between King Street and Castlederg Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, and Peel Regional Paramedic Services attended the scene as well.

“The structure was unoccupied at the time of the report and sustained significant damage due to the fire. No injuries were sustained as result of the fire.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

FAIL TO REMAIN

COLLISION

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fail to remain collision on Highway 9.

“On August 25, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a collision on Highway 9, between Mount Pleasant Road and Mount Wolfe Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers arrived on scene and found a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle, which had since fled the area. The cyclist sustained minor injuries as a result.

“While at scene, investigators collected crucial evidence, including pieces of a right-side mirror, believed to have been from a late-2000s or early-2010s model Ford vehicle.”

The Caledon OPP is encouraging the driver and any passengers to come forward and speak with investigators regarding the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has further information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

STOLEN PROPERTY

RECOVERED

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges against an individual following a search warrant.

“On August 31, 2025, officers from the Caledon OPP received a report of a stolen utility trailer containing various construction equipment,” say Police. “In the following days, the stolen property was listed for sale on an online classifieds website.

“On September 2, 2025, as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed by the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) at a residence in Bolton, where approximately $10,000 (CAD) worth of construction equipment was recovered.”

Robert Tuttle, 47, of Bolton, was charged with:

Trafficking in property obtained by crime;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 2, 2025, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information about suspected unlawful activity to Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

130 CHARGES IN

DISTRACTION THEFT INVESTIGATION

An investigation into distraction thefts across Ontario has resulted in two individuals facing a total of 130 charges in relation to the thefts.

“In the spring of 2025, the Ontario Province Police (OPP) Central Region Crime Unit identified a pattern of criminal activity that began in October 2024,” say Police. “The investigation, named Project Final, was led by the Nottawasaga Detachment Major Crime Unit and focused on multiple distraction thefts across Ontario.

“The investigation revealed that the accused employed tactics such as “shoulder surfing” to observe victims entering their PINs at financial institutions. Once the PIN was obtained, the suspects would engage the victim in a verbal or physical distraction, during which the victim’s debit card was covertly swapped with a previously stolen card. This method allowed the suspects to delay detection and use the stolen card to withdraw funds or make purchases, often in the form of gift cards. The average age of victims was approximately 75-years-old.”

As a result of the investigation, Sasha Popisan Bravo, 24 of Bradford, has been charged with:

Fraud under $5000 – 24 counts;

Property obtained by crime under $5000 – 24 counts;

Theft of credit card – 23 counts;

Unauthorized use of credit card – 24 counts;

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence – one count.

The charges have not been proven.

Co-accused, Dylan Chancafe Bravo, 18 of Bradford, has been charged with:

Fraud under $5000 – eight counts;

Property obtained by crime under $5000 – nine counts;

Theft of credit card – eight counts;

Unauthorized use of credit card – eight counts;

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence – one count.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused are believed to be responsible for at least 23 identified occurrences involving distraction-style thefts targeting vulnerable individuals, primarily seniors.

The OPP continues to investigate and encourages anyone who may have been a victim of similar thefts to come forward by contacting the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E250367401. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

