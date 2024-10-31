Houghton University in NY “felt like home” to Bolton’s Matthew Giallo after committing to the NCAA Highlanders

October 31, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Bolton resident Matthew Giallo confirmed that he will play NCAA baseball for the Houghton University Highlanders in New York in 2025-26.

Giallo, who competes in the eleven-team Canadian Premier Baseball League, was the third student-athlete from the Titans Baseball Club’s Class of 2025 to commit to a post-secondary destination this Fall.

The 18U Titans’ first baseman explained his decision to commit to the NCAA D3 Highlanders: “I chose Houghton University because they showed a genuine interest in me.”

After a few weeks of communication, I visited the campus. During my visit, I spoke with the head coach, team players, and faculty members, all of whom were welcoming. Houghton is very welcoming to Canadians– even celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving with the team and coaches. By the end of the day, it felt like home.”

In addition to praising the hometown fit of Houghton, Giallo also acknowledged how attracted he was to the compelling natural setting of Allegheny County in western New York.

“I am very excited to explore Houghton’s beautiful trails and embrace the rural lifestyle.”

The Honor Roll student at Humberview Secondary School has “chosen to major in Political Science with a minor in Philosophy and German” and outlined his athletic and academic goals as a student-athlete at Houghton University.

“Academically, I aim to maintain a GPA of 3.8 throughout my four years and complete all necessary credits to apply to law school.”

Titans 17U Head Coach and Director of College Placement Denis Bailey praised Giallo’s prospects as an NCAA baseball player.

“Matt has the opportunity to develop some more power at the next level and will be a middle of the order bat for the Highlanders.”

Giallo expressed his gratitude to Coach Bailey and the Titans Baseball Club of the Canadian Premier Baseball League for assisting him with his college baseball placement.

“The Titans exposed me to various universities and colleges, helping me identify the level of baseball that would be the best fit for me. Additionally, traveling to different states allowed me to discover which areas I enjoyed the most. My meeting with Coach Denis Bailey also highlighted the need to look for a University which suited my goals and personality. This led to my search to include not just the baseball program, but the size of the university, size of classes, and what University life would look like on a day-to-day basis.”

In addition to thanking the CPBL club for their help in finding Houghton to fit his needs as a student-athlete, Giallo also reflected on the highlight of his career as a Titan: “The Fall ball season of 2023 was my highlight as a Titan. It was my first week joining the organization, and from September to November, I went on trips, played games, and practiced with some of my best friends, creating bonds that will last a lifetime.”

Giallo offered this timely advice to younger players in baseball programs about achieving post-secondary goals as a student-athlete: “My advice to younger players would be to avoid a ‘Division One or bust’ mindset. Attending a lower division school where you have the opportunity to play and enjoy yourself is much more valuable than going to a Division One school where you may never play. Before choosing a college, it’s important to visit and truly consider whether you can spend the next two-four years there.”

