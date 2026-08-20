HollyFest scam alert

August 20, 2026 · 0 Comments

A scammer recently targeted the Orangeville Citizen’s annual HollyFest Christmas Market by impersonating the market’s official email: shows@lpcmedia.ca.

The only correspondence with vendors or the public from HollyFest will come from the email: shows@lpcmedia.ca.

Please do not respond to any emails that appear differently. The individual or individuals impersonating HollyFest market organizers are using email addresses that read as showslpcmedia.ca@gmail.com or orangevillehollyfests@gmail.com.

The scammer is requesting vendor fee payments from previous, current and potential clients. If the scam email address has contacted you or your business, please do not respond and contact your local police department’s non-emergency telephone line to report it.

The Orangeville Citizen encourages anyone with concerns to contact our office at (519) 941-2230 or stop by 10 First Street, Floor 1, Orangeville.

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