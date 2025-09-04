Current & Past Articles » Sports

History repeats itself as Brewers are eliminated from the NDBL semis by their nemesis Norrie from New Lowell

September 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Groundhog Day is generally associated with early February and was popularized by the film starring Bill Murray during which he continuously re-lives the same day with the same predictable results.

The Bolton Brewers’ 2025 squad could certainly relate to the frustrations of Murray’s character.

Their 5-1 loss to New Lowell in Game 1 of their semifinal series was eerily similar to their defeat in July to the Knights.

Same score. 5-1.

Same opposing starting pitcher—Brandon Norrie.

Same ballpark. North Hill Park

Virtually identical scorecard.  Eerie.

Despite this uncanny repetition of history, the Brewers turned the tables on their NDBL nemesis by thumping New Lowell 7 – 1 in Game 2.

To paraphrase Alexander Pope’s famous line, “Hope sprang eternal.”

In Game 1, Knights’ starting pitcher Norrie was the story. The cagy veteran threw a complete game masterpiece and neutralized the powerful Bolton offence with a brilliant mix of pitches. Norrie was also the beneficiary of some sparkling defensive plays by his infielders who took away sure hits up the middle with some Alomar-esque magic behind second base and stole doubles on scorched baseballs hit down the line at critical junctures of the game.  Timely hitting was the final ingredient in the Knights’ four-run victory in the lid-lifter. 

The Brewers’ bats woke up in Game 2—beating up their archrival by six runs in their home ball park.  Round trippers by Ben Sterritt and Chris Falfalios impelled the Brewers’ 12-hit attack.

Fafalios drove in three runs and Sterritt led the club with three hits. Brett Chater and Sterritt scored two runs each. The visitors jumped on Knights’ starter Nick Guthrie with three runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth, and two more in the seventh. Bolton starter Jack Perry was lights out– as he was in his other playoff start versus Lisle.  The rookie starter hurled a timely two-hitter versus the powerful Knights to help his squad square the playoff series at a game apiece.  Remarkably, Perry struck out fifteen Knights and yielded just one earned run in his complete game performance. 

Alas, the Brewers could not replicate the success of Game 2 in neither Game 3 nor Game 4.

In New Lowell, Bolton was blown out 10-2 by the Knights in Game 3.

Nick Hodgson threw a complete game for the home side and scattered five hits over seven innings of work.  Kurt Roy led the Knights’ offence with three RBI. John Hutchinson had three hits for the Brewers and drove in a run. 

In Bolton on Thursday night, the Brewers got a complete game from Nick Fiorocci in which the steady starter yielded only five hits and one earned run, but the bats were quieted by Norrie again in a narrow 1-0 season-ending loss.  Norrie delivered his second complete game gem of the series—providing bookend wins for the Knights in Game 1 and 4. The crafty vet held the Brewers to four hits and struck out two to earn the series-clinching W. Brett Elliott drove in Steve Bowman at the top of the third inning to give the Knights a narrow lead they did not relinquish.  

The promising surge in power in Game 2 and the flashes of brilliance throughout the playoffs could not be sustained against the Knights who sidelined the Brewers for the second consecutive season.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Admirals earn a pair of preseason wins over Raiders prior to OJHL home opener versus Burlington

By Jim Stewart The Caledon Admirals created momentum heading into the 2025-26 season with a pair of preseason wins over divisional rival Georgetown on the ...

Rain can’t dampen community spirit at Peel-Dufferin Plowing Celebration

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association celebrated their 100 years as an association with its annual plowing match. Despite the ...

Inaugural Legacy Golf Classic tees off with great success

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The inaugural Legacy Golf Classic, presented by the Allan and Anne Thompson Community Fund, took place this week, ...

Palgrave’s Pietro Moran rides Mansetti to victory at the 166th running of the King’s Plate

20-year-old apprentice jockey recovers from broken back in 2024 to win his 65th race in 2025 By Jim Stewart 20-year old Pietro Moran of Palgrave ...

Ontario awards first contracts for Highway 413 as construction begins in Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday morning, August 27, to announce the Province has awarded ...

Three injured, four in custody following Caledon shooting

By Brock Weir Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...