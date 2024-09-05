HISTORIC SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Major Crime Unit has charged an individual in relation to a historical sexual assault.

“In November 2022, an investigation began after a victim reported a sexual assault that occurred in 2002,” say Police. “At the time, the accused was a teacher in Caledon.”

As a result of the investigation, Luigi Di Tomasso, 64, of Stoney Creek, was charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

The accused was scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 29, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Until June 2024, the accused was a teacher in Caledon, Brampton, and Mississauga,” Police say.

Anyone with information about this or a similar incident is urged to call the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your local police service. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed. If you do not wish to make a report to police or need more time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help.

Ontario 211 provides information on Ontario’s community, social and health related government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit www.211ontario.ca for more information.

ARRESTS IN STOLEN

VEHICLE INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

“On August 23, 2024, Caledon OPP received information from the Town of Caledon By-Law Enforcement on a ‘chop shop’ with a stolen 2021 Lexus RX350 in pieces at a rural property on The Gore Road in the Town of Caledon,” Police say. “On August 29, 2024, the Caledon and Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Caledon Community Response Unit (CRU), Provincial Auto Theft and Towing (PATT) Team and with the assistance of the Equite Association (Formerly the Insurance Bureau of Canada) executed a search warrant at the property and recovered the stolen Lexus RX350 and a stolen 2022 Toyota Tundra also in pieces, as well as offence related property was seized. As a result, three parties were arrested, and the estimated value of property recovered was $120,000.”

Afamefuna Okorie, 38, of Mississauga was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – two counts

Sochima Ugwuagbo, 24, of Mississauga was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – two counts

Chidera Ogbu, 44, of Etobicoke was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – two counts

The accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 3, 2024, for their first appearance.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122 or 911 for emergencies. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

LONG WEEKEND

TRAFFIC CHARGES



Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers across Central Region laid over 2,000 charges during Labour Day weekend traffic initiative, which ran from August 30 to September 2. “A total of 2,034 charges were laid across the region, with this number potentially increasing as additional reports are added,” Police say.

These charges include

Speeding: 986

Seatbelt Charges: 130

Distracted Driving: 8

Impaired Driving: 47

Stunt Driving: 25

The remainder of the charges fall under the Highway Traffic Act, Liquor License Act, Off Road Vehicles Act, Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and Criminal Code.

Officers also issued 410 warnings.

The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR SONIA VARASCHIN’S KILLER AFTER 14 YEARS

It has been 14 years since the murder of 42-year-old Sonia VARASCHIN, and investigators remain relentless in the search for her killer. The OPP is once again urging the public to come forward with any information, no matter how minor.

“On August 30, 2010, officers from the former Orangeville Police Service (OPS) began an investigation after Sonia Varaschin’s white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville. On the same day, OPS requested assistance from the OPP. On September 5, 2010, Sonia Varaschin’s remains were found in a wooded area just off Beech Grove Sideroad in Caledon.

“Fourteen years later, the OPP continue to investigate the murder of Sonia Varaschin under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch. Investigators believe that someone has the missing piece of information that will help identify the person(s) responsible for Sonia’s murder and bring resolution to her family. The OPP will never close an unsolved homicide.”

A $50,000 continues to be offered for the information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

