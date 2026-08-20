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Headwaters Arts opens new “Art of Abundance” exhibition 

August 20, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On August 7, Headwater Arts formally opened its newest exhibit titled Art of Abundance, running through September 23 at the Alton Mills Arts Centre. 

The show is described as a beautiful, eclectic mix of landscapes, florals, abstraction, ceramics, and art – all created from recycled material. 

Art of Abundance features more than 40 pieces from 22 artists selected by Headwater Arts, and this is the fifth themed member art show for Headwater Arts in 2026. 

The exhibition features a variety of different works of art from oil, watercolour/gauche, acrylic paintings, mixed media, ceramics, clay, photography, paper sculptures, wax pastels, and pen/ink creations. 

Michelle Hudson, a featured artist for this exhibition, spoke about her intention behind her piece, titled “Untamed Beauty”, a wonderful piece made from alcohol inks and acrylic. 

“My intention was to paint wild, vibrant flowers and untamed growth”, says Hudson, “to symbolize resilience and creativity illustrating the abundance that emerges when we release self-doubt and embrace authentic expression”.

Fabienne Good, another featured artist in the show, spoke about her piece, titled “The Shape of Plenty,” which is made out of upcycled paper that has been intricately woven. She elaborated on both the importance of the piece but also what it represents. 

“Across cultures, vessels once embodied gratitude. In ancient China, finely woven baskets filled with offerings were presented in recognition of the land’s generosity, acknowledging abundance as a gift rather than an entitlement. The story of abundance is also the story of excess,” said Good. “The desire for enough slowly transformed into the pursuit of more. Surplus became wealth, wealth became power, and power gave rise to conquest, hoarding, and the relentless extraction of the Earth’s resources.

“Today, the consequences surround us. The fact that each of the three vessels remain empty is not a symbol of lack, but of perspective. What does it mean to live with enough? Should abundance be measured by accumulation or by our capacity to recognize the richness already present in the world around us?”

On August 8 the Headwater Arts Gallery held an opening reception in which many members of the community were able to come out and show support for these artists and get to know more about their work. 

Participating artists in addition to Good and Hudson include Angela Burdon, Anne Schnurr, Bhavna Bhatnagar, Christine Currie, David Moir, Elena Kuznetsova, Freda Wrench, Iris Ranieri, Janis Dixon, Katia Howatson, Linda Murphy, Laura Leichnitz, Wayne Richards, Lindsay Pearson, Marjorie Gegear, Miles Cohen, Nicola Ross, Piera Pugliese, Susan Henry and Victor Gligor.

For more about the exhibit and Headwaters Arts, visit www.headwatersarts.org.



         

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