Headwaters Arts invites visitors to explore “Wanderlust” exhibition

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Time is running out to catch the latest Headwaters Arts fourth members’ exhibition of the year.

Their latest exhibition, Wanderlust, is “a deeply diverse collection of emotional, colourful,

and moving works,” says Headwaters Arts.

Their previous members’ art shows have followed themes “Colour Gone Wild,” “Echoes of the Heart,” and “Gathering Light.”

This newest installation features 32 member artists, “expressing their own unique paths and defiant dreams.”

One of the participating members, Susan Kelly, says her paintings often capture natural elements: “the sound and fullness of the waves on a blustery day; the layered beauty of a mountain vista; or the way the upper branches of birch trees turn pink when they have lost their leaves,” says Kelly.

“Wanderlust – Or, born to wander – that has always been me. Will I get to the moon? I had always thought I would go to the moon with my family one day. Today it seems again more possible. But, to wander this world brings so much joy, both the near and the far away, and the in between.”

In Headwaters Arts members’ exhibitions, the artists are often told to take inspiration from, or interpret, a provided quote.

The quote for this show came from the writer Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Each artist took inspiration from the quote and created their own pieces or drew on their collections, in various mixed media, including oil, watercolour and acrylic paintings, ceramics, painted stone, photography, wood and fibre.

Wanderlust will run until June 28, 2026, and is located in the Headwaters Gallery, open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

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