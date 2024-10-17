Hall Wolfpack stays undefeated with edgy 25-21 comeback win over Lorne Park Spartans

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Robert F. Hall’s Senior Football team kept its perfect record intact by defeating Lorne Park 25-21 in front of over 300 fans at the East Caledon high school on Wednesday afternoon

The two gridiron squads offered an electrifying opening salvo for the fans assembled. Hall (3-0-0) scored a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage and Lorne Park (0-3-0) returned the ensuing kickoff for a major to knot the score at 7-7. However, the frenetic introductory pace transitioned to a grudging war of attrition in sunny, but very windy conditions.

In a sustained drive to open the second quarter, Hall quarterback Tyler Ferlito and running back Lucas Carson-Pedri spearheaded a four-play combo that restored the Wolfpack’s lead.

Ferlito’s keeper Carson-Pedri’s bruising off-tackle rush, and Ferlito’s gain off the end led to a one-yard pass to a wide-open Carson-Pedri in the end zone put Hall up 13-7. Liam Healey kicked the convert and the Wolfpack led by seven.

As Lorne Park’s impressive ground game created yardage almost at will with a series of off-tackle rumblings, the Spartans tied the score at 14-14 on a recovered goal-line fumble and a convert with 3:15 left in the second quarter to cap off a 91-yard drive.

With 10.9 seconds on the clock, Healey hoofed a 35-yard field goal attempt into the wind and through the uprights to give the Wolfpack a 17-14 lead at half-time.

After a scoreless third quarter, Lorne Park took the lead on an entertaining 90-yard pass and run play.

With the conversion, the Spartans lead 21-17 with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter.

In a game featuring short kickoffs by both sides, the Spartans tried squibbing the ball to recover their own kick at centerfield but the strategy backfired when the kickoff didn’t travel ten yards. With Joseph Ferlito taking the reins of the offence from his brother Tyler, the younger Hall quarterback threw an impressive series of strikes to Kymani Stanley and Nicholas Pagani.

Stanley’s athleticism was on display with 4:25 remaining in the game. The talented wide receiver kept the Hall drive alive when he caught a tipped pass in heavy traffic and was tackled on the 1-yard line. Quarterback Tyler Ferlito re-entered the game, handed off the ball to Carson-Pedri, and the burly running back rumbled into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown at 4:14. Healey’s convert gave Hall a precarious 24-21 lead.

After Hall linebacker and co-captain Mason Burke sacked Lorne Park’s quarterback at 2:59 to force a Spartan punt, the Wolfpack recovered a dribble kick. Healey provided insurance by kicking a booming 65-yard single that bounced through the end zone to give Hall a four-point lead at 1:48.

Wolfpack defender Aadis Archarya ended any hope of a Lorne Park comeback when he recovered a Spartan fumble on Lorne Park’s 30-yard line. Carson-Pedri put the game away by grinding out his tenth first down of the contest and the Wolfpack ran out the clock to preserve its perfect record.

Carson-Pedri, who rushed for over 140 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Spartans, credited his offensive line for his remarkable numbers.

“They were working really hard and the holes they created were gigantic. I had lots of help this afternoon.”

When asked how it felt to preserve the team’s perfect record with his strong ground game, the affable running back remarked, “It feels amazing.”

Carson-Pedri’s backfield partner, Tyler Ferlito, credited the Wolfpack fans that assembled on the sidelines for the game.

“It was beautiful to play in front of our fans.”

He also offered kind words to his brother and quarterback partner Joseph.

“It’s always fun to watch my younger brother carve up the other team’s defence.”

Ferlito was pleased with his offence’s effectiveness.

“I thought we were on the same page this afternoon. Being in synch is the key to our success. We had some big plays out there today and Lucas ran the ball for big first downs.”

A rematch of the 2023 ROPSSA Senior Football championship game will take place on Friday, October 18 when the Hall Wolfpack hosts the David Suzuki SS Grizzlies at high noon.

Readers Comments (0)