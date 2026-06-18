Golf for Kids Sake returning to Shelburne with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is inviting local golfers to hit the links in support of youth mentoring as its long-running Golf for Kids’ Sake tournament returns to the Shelburne Golf and Country Club on June 25.

The fundraiser, now in its 32nd year, is scheduled as a daytime event designed to fit around family and work commitments. Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Nancy Stallmach, who’s organizing the event, described the day as suitable for a range of skill levels.

“It’s a great time for everyone,” she said. “Anyone can golf, whether you’re a serious golfer or any other skill level; it can be a lot of fun for you. It includes 18 holes of golf, and we have lunch. There’s prizes, there’s a trophy for the top team, there’s all kinds of fun games, and there’s networking that goes on, so it’s a great way to support a very important cause here in our community.”

Registration and the silent auction open at 8:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with golf beginning to wind down around 2 p.m. Silent auction bidding continues through the day, closing at approximately 3 p.m.

Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a cart rental, a customized lunch, a SWAG bag, prizes, and access to the silent auction before and during the tournament.

Stallmach said that proceeds from the tournament support Big Brother Big Sister’s mentoring programs, which pair children and youth facing adversity with caring adult volunteers. She described the event as an important pillar supporting their operations and thanked participants and supporters for their continued efforts.

“It’s going back to support our mentor programs for children facing adversity,” Stallmach said. “Golf for kids’ sake is an important fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. It helps us raise crucial money for our mentoring programs. We feel incredibly grateful that our community has been so supportive and allowed us to stay in operation all these years.”

The agency, operating locally since 1972, serves children across Dufferin County and into surrounding communities, including Erin and Tottenham.

Funds from Golf for Kids’ Sake help sustain one-to-one matches in the traditional Big Brother and Big Sister programs, but they also support in-school mentoring where volunteers meet students on school grounds during the day.

Volunteers typically meet their mentees weekly or biweekly to share activities and build a stable, trusting relationship that can positively influence a young person’s life.

Some former mentees have returned as volunteers themselves.

Alongside golfers, the organization is actively seeking volunteers and sponsors. Event, hole, prize and swag bag sponsorships are available, as well as opportunities to donate to the silent auction or enter corporate teams.

Those interested in registering, sponsoring the event, or learning more about volunteer opportunities can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin at 519-941-6431 or email nancy.stallmach@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

Readers Comments (0)