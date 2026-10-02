Letters

Give Caledon boring municipal problems, says reader

October 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Recently, my wife and I drove next door to attend a Halton Hills mayoral debate. I went partly as a REALTOR® and partly as a curious neighbour. She wanted to see what another municipality’s election looked like and what problems its residents faced.

Halton Hills feels like Caledon’s sibling: countryside, small towns, hamlets and farms, all under pressure from GTA growth. Yet we drove home almost in shock, thinking the same thing: I want Caledon to have Halton Hills’ problems.

The debate included Fairy Lake’s water quality and geese affecting Prospect Park. Those are legitimate concerns. But do you understand how badly I want algae, geese, parking, pools and road repairs to be among Caledon’s most heated debates? I would gladly sit through a long argument about geese if that were our biggest controversy.

Instead, Caledon faces massive development, farmland loss, strained infrastructure, illegal land uses, public safety and traffic. These are not abstractions. They shape how we live and whether we feel safe.

I want boring municipal government. I want boring Caledon back.

Fix the road. Enforce the by-law. Collect the fine. Build the infrastructure. Protect the water. Balance the budget. Answer residents.

Growth raises a simple question: who pays? New development requires roads, water, wastewater, fire protection, parks, libraries and maintenance. When someone says “growth pays for growth,” residents should demand the math: how much, who pays, when, and what happens if funding falls short?

In 2024, Caledon Council approved rezoning applications representing nearly 35,000 proposed homes. Nearly 35,000. Not 35. Not 350. Nearly 35-freaking-thousand homes. Whatever your view, every resident should understand the potential impact on services, taxes and daily life.

Municipal elections are not distant “politics.” This is your home. Your street, drinking water, property-tax bill, traffic, school buses, parks and the development behind your backyard are daily life.

So, when someone says, “I don’t do politics,” fine. Do your community. Know who is asking to lead your town. Read candidates’ records. Watch a meeting. Attend a debate. Ask hard questions about planning, infrastructure and finance. Demand numbers, sources and clear answers.

A well-run municipality should quietly work, explain its decisions and respond before problems become crises. As election day approaches, make your choice through informed judgment—not social media or campaign slogans.

Caledon’s future should not be decided solely by a mayor, council, developer or provincial government. It is our home. If we do not participate, others will decide for us.

Vadim Promotorov
Caledon, Ontario



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer returns for third year with funds raised supporting cancer care

By Joshua Drakes The Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer returns to the Caledon Ski Club on Oct. 8, bringing the community together for an evening ...

Caledon Seniors’ Centre hosts fundraising walk with Hike for Healthy Living

By Kathryn Fraser On September 27, the Caledon Seniors’ Centre held its CSC Hike for Healthy Living. The event was held at the Bolton location ...

Bolton United Church to celebrate 150th anniversary October 4

By Kathryn Fraser On October 4, Bolton United Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary by hosting a 10 a.m. celebratory mass. The special celebration will ...

Peel Regional Paramedic Services launches new medical drone pilot program

By Kathryn FraserLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel Region Paramedic Services launched a new Medical Drone Pilot Program on September 22. This program is aimed at ...

Mayoral candidates square off in debate hosted by community groups

By Kathryn Fraser On September 24, the Caledon Public Library, Caledon Chamber of Commerce, and Metamorphosis Network hosted their first All Candidates Meeting ahead of ...

Province investing additional $6 million to help continue downward trend in stolen vehicles

Alongside Provincial law enforcement partners, the Ontario government is helping to deliver results in the fight against auto theft. Since investing $51 million over the ...

BrightStart Caledon announces new Development Officer

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter BrightStart Caledon Family Centre announced its new Development Officer on September 18. Glenn Coulson is the newest addition ...

Caledon community celebrates Richard Hunt on milestone birthday

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 20, members of the community gathered at the Caledon Seniors Centre to celebrate the 90th birthday ...

Headwaters Arts marks 30th anniversary with annual Fall Festival

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 17, Headwater Arts celebrated its 30th anniversary with its Annual Fall Festival and the Opening Night ...

Caledon appoints new Chief Information Officer Gino Alborino

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Caledon has announced a new Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the municipality – Gino Alborino.  ...