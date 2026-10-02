Give Caledon boring municipal problems, says reader

October 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Recently, my wife and I drove next door to attend a Halton Hills mayoral debate. I went partly as a REALTOR® and partly as a curious neighbour. She wanted to see what another municipality’s election looked like and what problems its residents faced.

Halton Hills feels like Caledon’s sibling: countryside, small towns, hamlets and farms, all under pressure from GTA growth. Yet we drove home almost in shock, thinking the same thing: I want Caledon to have Halton Hills’ problems.

The debate included Fairy Lake’s water quality and geese affecting Prospect Park. Those are legitimate concerns. But do you understand how badly I want algae, geese, parking, pools and road repairs to be among Caledon’s most heated debates? I would gladly sit through a long argument about geese if that were our biggest controversy.

Instead, Caledon faces massive development, farmland loss, strained infrastructure, illegal land uses, public safety and traffic. These are not abstractions. They shape how we live and whether we feel safe.

I want boring municipal government. I want boring Caledon back.

Fix the road. Enforce the by-law. Collect the fine. Build the infrastructure. Protect the water. Balance the budget. Answer residents.

Growth raises a simple question: who pays? New development requires roads, water, wastewater, fire protection, parks, libraries and maintenance. When someone says “growth pays for growth,” residents should demand the math: how much, who pays, when, and what happens if funding falls short?

In 2024, Caledon Council approved rezoning applications representing nearly 35,000 proposed homes. Nearly 35,000. Not 35. Not 350. Nearly 35-freaking-thousand homes. Whatever your view, every resident should understand the potential impact on services, taxes and daily life.

Municipal elections are not distant “politics.” This is your home. Your street, drinking water, property-tax bill, traffic, school buses, parks and the development behind your backyard are daily life.

So, when someone says, “I don’t do politics,” fine. Do your community. Know who is asking to lead your town. Read candidates’ records. Watch a meeting. Attend a debate. Ask hard questions about planning, infrastructure and finance. Demand numbers, sources and clear answers.

A well-run municipality should quietly work, explain its decisions and respond before problems become crises. As election day approaches, make your choice through informed judgment—not social media or campaign slogans.

Caledon’s future should not be decided solely by a mayor, council, developer or provincial government. It is our home. If we do not participate, others will decide for us.

Vadim Promotorov

Caledon, Ontario

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