Friday Night Lights: Humberview Secondary School invites community out for a night of football action

October 17, 2024

Tickets to the game are $10 and support Humberview’s football program

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

An exciting night of football action goes down tomorrow in Bolton.

At 7 p.m. on October 18, Humberview Secondary School will host Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School for a Friday Night Lights football game at Humberview Field in Bolton (135 Kingsview Drive).

The game will be the fifth Friday Night Lights game that Humberview has hosted in the last three years; two were held in 2022 and two more were held in 2023.

Due to scheduling, tomorrow’s game will be the only Friday Night Lights game this year.

Humberview Huskies head coach Adrian Piscitelli said the game will be a must-see.

“When we first decided to have a Friday Night Lights game in the fall of 2022 it was right after COVID and we didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know if Bolton was ready to get back to normal or if anyone would come. We never expected to have more than 1,500 people attending nor did we expect the positive outpouring of support we received from the community,” said Piscetelli.

He explained that Friday Night Lights games are quickly becoming a much-looked-forward-to tradition for Caledon residents. For Humberview Secondary School students, the game is like their Superbowl.

Piscetelli said for the players, running out on the field with so many people cheering them on is an absolutely amazing experience.

At this year’s game, the Sea Cadets will perform a colour guard procession prior to the singing of O Canada. At halftime, Humberview’s dance team will perform, and there will be food trucks and drink vendors at the field.

Piscetelli shared that two of Humberview’s Grade 12 players, quarterback Ian McCausland and center Daniel Chmura, are actively being recruited by Ontario university football teams.

“Ian and Daniel are two very special players for us. Football came back to Bolton in the fall of 2021 after COVID and both Ian and Daniel were Grade 9s on that team. To see them grow and develop and now prepare for their last home game at Humberview Field is going to be special,” said Piscetelli. “It’s really an opportunity for our young guys to see what leadership looks like. Daniel and Ian exemplify our four core values of hard work, dedication, responsibility, and collaboration and we are very proud of them, as we are proud of all of our players.”

Piscetelli said he’s proud that Humberview’s football team is the most diverse club or team at the school. It has players from many different ethnicities and cultures, and players from all academic levels.

Tickets for this year’s Friday Night Lights game are $10 and all proceeds from ticket sales go to Humberview’s football program.

Piscetelli said it’s expensive to run a football program and that next year, Humberview would like to start a junior team for Grade 9 and 10 players to enhance their development.

