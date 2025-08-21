Current & Past Articles » Sports

Four teams start second round of North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Four teams remain in the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) senior playoffs as they battle it out to earn the right to go to this year’s Strother Cup Championship.

The second round of playoffs got underway with opening games on Sunday, August 17.

The Creemore Padres, Midland Mariners, Barrie Angels, and Lisle Astros were all eliminated in the first round of a best-of-five series that wrapped up on August 14.

In the second round, the teams will again play a best-of-five series, or in the event of a tie, the first team to reach six points.

The top four teams in the regular season have all managed to stay alive in the playoffs.

The New Lowell Knights finished in first place with a 17-4-1 record and 35 points.

In second place, the Owen Sound Baysox ended the regular season with 34 points.

The Ivy Rangers and Bolton Brewers finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

The second-round competition will be fierce as these top four teams play it out to determine who will make the final this year.

New Lowell is leading their series against the Bolton Brewers after one game, when they left the diamond with a 5-1 win.

New Lowell’s Zack Hayward had a big part in the win when he hit a double that brought in three Knights’ runs.

The other series features the Owen Sound Baysox up against the Ivy Rangers.

Owen Sound won the first game of the series 8-5.

Junior Division

The NDBL’s Junior Division championship final series got underway on Wednesday, August 13, with the Creemore Padres up against the Innisfil Cardinals 1 team.

The championship series is a best-of-five competition.

Creemore won the first game of the series 11-2 on August 13.

It was tied up when Innisfill squeezed out a one-run lead in Game Two, leaving the diamond with a 3-2 win.

The Padres prevailed in Game Three of the series with a 13-7 win.

Game Four of the series was scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, in Creemore.

Results were not available at press time. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Second Annual “Heart of Caledon” soccer tournament attracts 76 teams in 10 divisions

By Jim Stewart Seventy-six teams in ten divisions competed in the second annual Heart of Caledon soccer tournament at the Caledon East Soccer Complex and ...

Movies in the Park brings friends, family, and fun to Inglewood

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “This is kind of what you dreamed about when you moved to a place like Inglewood,” says Breanne ...

Bolton Starbucks awards grant to CCS to fight food insecurity

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives of Caledon Community Services (CCS) were at the Bolton Highway 50 Starbucks last week where they were ...

Full Circle: Local Caledon family returns to hospital to thank those who cared for them

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Michael Brunetto and his family are no strangers to combating adversity. The 19-year-old with differing abilities once spent ...

Bolton member Rose Greco named Kin of the Year

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rose Greco, coming up on her third year with Bolton Kin, has been named the 2025 Kin of ...

Peel and Caledon Councils approve signalized intersection

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter “It’s going to be expensive and costly, but it won’t cost more than another life,” said 17-year-old delegate ...

IDEA Caledon’s painted picnic tables now brighten Caledon East

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following the artist-led community art project, “Paint-a-Picnic Table,” from IDEA Caledon’s Family Pride Picnic, the benches have now ...

More than 150 residents pack Council Chambers to protect “Swan Lake”

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local residents used the public question period at Council’s July meeting to voice their concerns regarding 0 Shaw’s ...

Break-in at Klaudya’s Kloset sparks wave of community support

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Claudia Rocca awoke to the call that her store had been ...

Brampton requests help in fight against illegal land use

Mayor Groves says Caledon happy to be working with neighbour municipalities on issue By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It’s not just Caledon that’s ...