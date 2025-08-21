Four teams start second round of North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

Four teams remain in the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) senior playoffs as they battle it out to earn the right to go to this year’s Strother Cup Championship.

The second round of playoffs got underway with opening games on Sunday, August 17.

The Creemore Padres, Midland Mariners, Barrie Angels, and Lisle Astros were all eliminated in the first round of a best-of-five series that wrapped up on August 14.

In the second round, the teams will again play a best-of-five series, or in the event of a tie, the first team to reach six points.

The top four teams in the regular season have all managed to stay alive in the playoffs.

The New Lowell Knights finished in first place with a 17-4-1 record and 35 points.

In second place, the Owen Sound Baysox ended the regular season with 34 points.

The Ivy Rangers and Bolton Brewers finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

The second-round competition will be fierce as these top four teams play it out to determine who will make the final this year.

New Lowell is leading their series against the Bolton Brewers after one game, when they left the diamond with a 5-1 win.

New Lowell’s Zack Hayward had a big part in the win when he hit a double that brought in three Knights’ runs.

The other series features the Owen Sound Baysox up against the Ivy Rangers.

Owen Sound won the first game of the series 8-5.

Junior Division

The NDBL’s Junior Division championship final series got underway on Wednesday, August 13, with the Creemore Padres up against the Innisfil Cardinals 1 team.

The championship series is a best-of-five competition.

Creemore won the first game of the series 11-2 on August 13.

It was tied up when Innisfill squeezed out a one-run lead in Game Two, leaving the diamond with a 3-2 win.

The Padres prevailed in Game Three of the series with a 13-7 win.

Game Four of the series was scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, in Creemore.

Results were not available at press time.

