Four-Sport Student-Athlete Hannah Bell leads Mavericks’ Volleyball team on best playoff run as warm up for Rugby

May 8, 2025

By Jim Stewart

Hannah Bell has had her fair share of athletic success at Mayfield Secondary School over the last three years. She competed for the Mavericks’ back-to-back OFSSAA Rugby Championship teams in 2022 and 2023. In addition to her pair of provincial gold medals earned in Grade 9 and 10, the Grade 12 Honor Roll student has also competed for Mayfield’s badminton and flag football teams.

However, Bell derived a special degree of satisfaction from the recent Mavericks’ playoff run on the volleyball court to cap the 2024-25 season.

Bell—the team’s captain – enjoyed the Mavs’ best-ever result since she has been at Mayfield.

Her stellar play and leadership were acknowledged by coaches Regan Cheney and Leed McNabb.

Coaches Cheney and McNabb praised their captain’s athleticism and positive mentoring of teammates.

“Hannah is a gifted athlete. She works hard during every game and practice and is always receptive to feedback. As team captain, she showed her leadership in every way. Hannah led warm ups in every practice, encouraged her teammates, and exuded positivity – even when the team lost. Hannah is kind, respectful, and so appreciative of every opportunity given to her.”

In addition to these strong personal qualities, Coaches Cheney and McNab delineated Bell’s value to their volleyball squad during the team’s successful playoff run.

“Hannah is the type of athlete that every coach wants on the team. She is dedicated and energetic and is never negative on or off the court. She is dedicated to high performance in the classroom and this translates to the volleyball court as well. Every part of the season with Hannah was phenomenal. She took over in a leadership position and really impacted the culture of the team in a positive way.”

Bell—an Honor Roll student who earned a 98% average during her first semester in Grade 12—took time from her studies and Rugby schedule to answer our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Hannah Bell: “Throughout this year’s volleyball season, as captain of the team, something I wanted to focus on was creating a positive and supportive environment that allowed students to reach their fullest potential. I know from my experiences that having someone who is always there to motivate you to do your best and has a positive attitude is so important when it comes to a team sport, especially one that is based on keeping momentum and a good mindset. This was the key quality that allowed our team to go the furthest we have gone in playoffs in my high school years. Nevertheless, a positive mindset is only half the role. Another vital attribute I demonstrated throughout the season was a strong work ethic. I have always been someone who puts their all into everything and this season was no different. However, none of this would have been possible without our incredible coaches who never failed to inspire us as they helped us become the best players we could be.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2024-25 season that you are most proud of?

Hannah Bell: “This year’s season was one of the best in high school. As a team of players who do not play competitive volleyball outside of school, I was very proud of how well our team came together in the end. We had our ups and downs throughout the season, but it was our reaction to those losses that set us apart. We learned to never give up and it was very evident the improvement of our team from start to finish. One of the best moments for our team was the first round of playoffs where we played two games back-to-back. We started off a little shaky in the first game but we persevered and ended up moving to the second game. This was the toughest game of our season, but we stayed positive throughout it encouraging one another, working together and bringing the energy. We had all agreed after that this was the most fun game we had played this season making winning it a key moment for everyone. I also had the amazing opportunity to go on a UK rugby tour this March Break playing against U18 rugby teams from Wales and getting the chance to learn a lot about the sport and its culture. Even though we got crushed in our games against the Welsh, it was what we learned and took back to Canada with us that will allow the team to grow a lot this season.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Hannah Bell: “Outside of school, I have been a competitive dancer for over 10 years competing in the styles of Jazz, contemporary, hip hop, ballet, acrobatics, pointe and lyrical. I currently train and compete with House of Fame Dance Academy [in Brampton] and I am currently on the Canadian World Performers Dance Team competing Internationally on a world stage in Burgos, Spain this summer at the World Dance Cup 2025. Dance has been a huge part of my life and has allowed me to develop skills such as work ethic, drive, and determination that have made me the athlete I am today.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Hannah Bell: “I am a very active member of the Mayfield community being involved in a diverse range of extracurricular activities. I have been on multiple sports teams such as volleyball, rugby, badminton, and flag football throughout the past three years being awarded a Mavs Letter for my contributions to Mayfields athletics. I am also a part of the RAP dance program where I have had opportunities to choreograph for and help run multiple dance shows every year. For clubs, I am on the cheer team at Mayfield which had the chance to perform at the Raptors 905 game this year as well as our own Friday Night Lights games. As for academics, I have been a high achieving honour roll student maintaining a 96%+ average every year and a 98% average for the first semester of grade 12 focusing on the maths and sciences.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Hannah Bell: “For post-secondary, I am going to university for engineering; currently considering offers from Waterloo Nanotechnology Engineering and McMaster Engineering. I hope to stay active and involved in community/extracurricular teams, possibly the competitive dance team and participate in recreational sports like volleyball, badminton, and dodgeball.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Hannah Bell: “The person I admire the most is my mother. She has been a huge role model for me all of my life because she is the most kind and caring soul on Earth. From a young age she has taught me to always see the best in people and to understand things from other people’s perspectives. This has gotten me far in life allowing me to build meaningful connections with everyone around me. I admire my mother for her big heart and how she goes about life. She has taught me the most valuable lessons life can give and most importantly she has always been there to support me. Every day she makes me want to become the best version of myself and without her I would not be half the person I am. I only hope that one day I can make half the impact she’s had on the people around her.”

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Hannah Bell: “I am very honoured to have been nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week – to represent Mayfield and all the incredible people that have helped me get to where I am today. Sports have always played an important role in my life offering me once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that have molded me into the person I am. The coaches and teachers that have greatly impacted my life deserve to be recognized for the impact they have made not only for me but I know all of their students feel the same. I take this honour in highest regards as it has shown me what I have to be proud of and only further motivates me to keep setting new goals and working hard to achieve them.”

