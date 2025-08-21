Current & Past Articles » Sports

Food and Friends: Caledon Breakfast Program brings 55+ community together

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With the recent enhancement of the Town Hall café, the Town of Caledon has been able to host a variety of programs and initiatives.

One of these programs is “Food and Friends: 55+ Social Breakfast Program”, a community initiative designed to reduce social isolation and improve food security for adults aged 55 and older in Caledon. 

With the program beginning on July 11, “the program has already brought together a diverse group of residents who otherwise might not have met,” shared Judith D’Souza Soares, Commissioner of Community Services.

Soares shared that the idea for the program came from “the recognition that a shared meal can be a powerful tool for building community.”

The Town of Caledon wanted to create an easy, accessible way for older adults in the area to connect, make new friends, and feel part of a supportive network.

“Breakfast felt like the perfect choice – casual, familiar, and a great way to start the day,” says Soares.

The program also aligns with the Town’s Age-Friendly Caledon Action Plan, which calls for more opportunities to reduce social isolation and promote community engagement.

Soares shared that while Caledon has a strong sense of community, many older adults still experience loneliness due to factors such as transportation barriers, health challenges, or the loss of social networks over time. 

“Food insecurity can also be a concern, whether because of limited income, lack of access to fresh and affordable food, or difficulty preparing meals. These challenges can affect both physical health and emotional well-being, which is why programs like this are so important,” says Soares.

Soares said they have already seen lively conversations, new friendships forming, and people leaving with smiles and plans to meet again through the program.

“One participant said that every day of the week she ate alone and now because of this program she has wonderful seniors to have breakfast with on Fridays,” added Soares.

As Session One of the Food and Friends 55+ Breakfast program comes to a close, Soares invites residents to look forward to the following sessions.

“Residents can look forward to a welcoming space where a good meal is just the starting point. Each session will offer friendly faces, meaningful conversations, and the chance to build lasting connections. Participants even sing, dance, and one participant brings his accordion and plays for everyone!”



         

