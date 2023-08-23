Final public meeting on Caledon’s Active Transportation Master Plan coming soon

August 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

Meeting to be held on September 12 at Caledon East Community Complex

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon residents interested in the future of local active transportation may want to attend an upcoming meeting.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on September 12, the Town of Caledon will host a public meeting on its Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP) at the Caledon East Community Complex at 6215 Old Church Road.

A first public meeting on the Town’s ATMP was held in May.

Arash Olia, Caledon’s Manager of Transportation engineering, said at the first meeting many good ideas were brought forward that helped the Town arrive at the stage it’s at now with the plan.

“We hope to see and hear from as many Caledon residents as possible to have a plan informed by as many perspectives as possible,” said Olia.

At the upcoming meeting, Olia said the Town will present over 400 kilometres of new active transportation routes and share over 40 recommendations made from a study on active transportation in Caledon.

Olia said the Town plans to address community priorities, which include: connecting all villages and urban centres across the Town; expanding Caledon’s cycling and trail network by filling in gaps; considering the environment, cost, and community need as they relate to active transportation infrastructure; building high-quality trails; and providing an accessible active transportation network for Caledon residents of all ages and abilities.

Residents can also share feedback on Caledon’s ATMP online at haveyoursaycaledon.ca/ATMP.

“Gathering public and stakeholders’ input will help us better understand the current barriers to, and opportunities for, active transportation throughout Caledon,” reads the site.

The Town first began creating a new ATMP in April, focusing on promoting active transportation and a sustainable community. The ATMP, according to the Town, is a comprehensive review of its pedestrian, cycling, and trail-related policies.

A final report on the new ATMP is scheduled to be presented to Caledon Council for approval in December.

Readers Comments (0)