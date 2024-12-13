FATAL COLLISION INVESTIGATION

December 13, 2024

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a three-vehicle fatal collision on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

“On December 6, 2024, just before 12:00 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10, near Old School Road,” say Police. “One driver and sole occupant, a 44-year-old of Caledon, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants from the second vehicle were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre for serious injuries, and two others from the third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.”

Highway 10 Between King Street and Old School Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged the driver of a vehicle that slid onto someone’s front lawn with impaired operation.

“On December 4, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle that slid onto someone’s front lawn,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Gordon Kalverda, 50, of Alton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 19, 2024, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“The OPP is counting on citizens to help ensure that no one in their presence gets behind the wheel if they have consumed alcohol or taken drugs. The more people who do so, the fewer impaired drivers they will be sharing the road with. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

Additionally, the Festive RIDE Campaign is currently running until January 1, 2025. The Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign is an annual police enforcement and education initiative aimed at taking impaired drivers off Ontario roads during the holiday season.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

DRIVER SUSPENSION

FOLLOWING COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged a driver and issued a warn-range suspension following a collision involving an OPP police cruiser.

“On December 4, 2024, just before 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a police cruiser in the intersection of Old Church Road and Centreville Creek Road,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained. The investigation revealed that the driver of the other vehicle entered an intersection when not safe to do so and caused a collision with the police vehicle. A breath sample with an Approved Screening Device (ASD) also revealed that the driver was in the ‘warn range’ for blood alcohol concentration.”

As a result, a 28-year-old of Georgetown was charged with Careless Driving. The driver was also issued a 3-day warn-range licence suspension.

The charge has not been proven.

“A warn range on an ASD is having a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) between 0.05-0.079. First time penalties are an immediate 3-day licence suspension and $250 fine. Second time penalties are an immediate 7-day licence suspension, $350 fine and an education or treatment program. Third time penalties are an immediate 30-day licence suspension, $450 fine, an education or treatment program, and a six-month ignition interlock condition.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.”

DRIVE SAFE THIS WINTER

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds drivers to slow down, stay alert, and stay in control.

Winter driving conditions can be unpredictable, with icy roads, heavy snowfalls, and reduced visibility creating challenges for drivers.

Slow down and adjust your driving to the current road and weather conditions and leave extra space between vehicles as stopping distances are more than double on snow or ice-covered roads.

The OPP reminds motorists to ensure they are prepared for any situation by carrying a survival kit in their vehicle. To learn what to include in your survival kit, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s (MTO) Winter Driving page (ontario.ca/page/winter-driving).

Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, warm clothes, food, booster cables, flashlight, high energy foods, matches and a candle.

Ensure your cell phone is charged at all times in order to contact emergency services if you experience trouble. If you are in a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1. Please call the OPP non-emergency number, 1-888-310-1122 for all other matters.

Visit the MTO website for up-to-date information on road conditions and closures at www.511on.ca.

