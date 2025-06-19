FATAL COLLISION INVESTIGATION

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating fatal collision on Highway 9.

“On June 12, 2025, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9, at Mount Pleasant Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One driver, a 34-year-old of Richmond Hill, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 9 between Mount Pleasant Road and Highway 50 was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca.

When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

ARREST FOLLOWING BREAK AND ENTER

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged an individual following a residential break and enter.

“On June 1, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Escarpment Side Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Thanks to the swift actions of local residents who shared images of the suspect on a community Facebook group and encouraged neighbours to remain vigilant, the accused was quickly identified and located.”

As a result of this collaborative effort, James Fobert, 43, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged in connection with this incident, as well as other related occurrences in the area on this same day:

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence;

Trespassing at night;

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm;

Theft under $5,000;

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Possession break-in instruments;

Failure to comply with release order – two counts;

Fail to comply with probation order – three counts

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP would like to commend the residents of Escarpment Side Road and surrounding areas for their proactive engagement and support. This incident highlights the power of community-police partnerships in enhancing public safety.”

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.

ALLEGED BUTTER THIEF NABBED

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident with theft-related offences following an investigation.

“On June 5, 2025, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP were dispatched to a reported theft at a retail store located at 95 First Street in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers were advised that a male suspect had entered the store on May 28, 2025, and stolen approximately $600 worth of butter before fleeing through a fire exit.

“The same individual returned to the store on June 5, where he was recognized and apprehended by loss prevention officers. Dufferin OPP officers attended the scene and took over the investigation.”

Amandeep-Singh Padda, a 31-year-old male, from Brampton has been charged with:

Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charge has not been proven.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

FATAL COLLISION IN NEW TEC

Officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating fatal collision on Highway 89.

“On June 16, 2025, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle on Highway 89, at County Road 56, in the Town of New Tecumseth,” say Police.

“The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 51-year-old of Alliston, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Highway 89 between 6th Line and County Road 56 was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist assisted with the investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 705 434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)