Fastest 5k in Caledon’s history at this year’s C3 Nuvo Iron Egg Nog Jog

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

This year’s C3 Canadian Cross Training Club Nuvo Iron Egg Nog Jog was record-breaking in multiple ways, whether it was 5k times, attendance, or donations for those in need.

Ten years ago, Caledon’s C3 Canadian Cross Training Club took over the charitable event known as the “Egg Nog Jog,” which had been run for three decades beforehand by the Georgetown Runners.

C3’s Olympic head coach, Barrie Shepley, notes that the event has been growing ever since.

The sold-out 2025 event featured not only the returning 5k and 10k distances, but the brand-new kids’ mile run.

The new features didn’t stop there this year.

The event was held November 30 at a new location – TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley – and prize money was introduced this year to attract the country’s best 5k runners.

“While the fast times, great food and venue are a big reason for our excitement, we are focused on getting food for the local food bank and toys for kids in need this holiday,” said Shepley. “Bolton’s Nuvo Iron has been an incredible partner for the last decade, and with the addition of the world-class Osprey Golf Course, we have the requirements for a new era of fast-fun-running in Caledon.”

Fast-fun-running was surely achieved this past weekend, as Shepley shared they not only had a record number of participants, but also achieved their goal of the fastest 5k in Caledon’s history.

The fastest 5k time of the day went to Windsor’s Corey Bellemore, with a time of 14:22, who also holds the world record for the men’s beer mile.

Shepley noted they also collected hundreds of toys and thousands of pounds of food for donation.

Although conditions weren’t ideal, runners eagerly awaited the start of the race, many adorned in various costumes, bells and whistles.

In addition to Santa Claus, Jessey the Elf was back for the 10th consecutive year, ready to race.

Shepley noted that due to the six-plus hours of snow the previous night, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s staff had a dozen trucks out at 3 am preparing the course.

And the snow didn’t stop there – the runners faced all the elements that Canadian winter had to offer at this year’s race as snow and slush continued throughout the morning.

Returning to the starting line for the second year in a row was runner Charlotte Meek.

Meek shared she returned this year not just because she likes dressing up for the run, but also because she loves the environment and that it’s a nice way to get active.

After the racing commenced, various whoops and hollers could be heard from the sidelines, and that was thanks to Essence, Enrico, and Dave, who were there to cheer on their partners, friends, and other runners in the race.

Also running that day was Enrico’s wife, Romeena, who was doing her first 5k, alongside Dave’s girlfriend Justyna, who he shares has enjoyed getting into running.

And if it hadn’t been for an injury, Dave would have been running alongside her that day.

The three persevered through the weather and cheered as participants raced past them toward the finish line.

Snow, slush, and freezing winds didn’t stand a chance against this year’s spirit at the C3 Nuvo Iron Egg Nog Jog.

