FAIL TO COMPLY

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

“On February 23, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting general patrol on Mayfield Road, near Coleraine Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly before 3:30 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted upon a vehicle and officers subsequently formed grounds the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Mohinder Multani, 51, of Bolton, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charge has not been proven.

“Just hours later, on the same day, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on Bush Street at Old Main Street. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers formed grounds the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Following the investigation, Tanvir Singh, 23, of London, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 14, 2024, to answer to their charge. The vehicles were also impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days.

“The OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through enforcement and public education. Penalties for failure or refusal to comply with demand are the same as those imposed upon a driver charged with impaired operation. These penalties include an immediate 90-day licence suspension, seven-day vehicle impoundment, as well as licence reinstatement fees. Additional penalties are imposed upon conviction and increase for each proceeding offence.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

CALL FROM CONCERNED

DRIVER RESULTS IN CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Orangeville resident with Impaired Operation after they registered over three times the legal limit.

“On February 24, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Caledon OPP received a report from a motorist expressing concern as to how a motor vehicle was being operated,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle on Highway 9, near The Gore Road, in the Town of Caledon. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, William Wall, 58, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 14, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

R.I.D.E. CHARGESOfficers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Creemore resident following a RIDE program.

“On February 19, 2024, Caledon OPP officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on the Highway 50, near Queensgate Boulevard, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Shortly after 9:00 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and officers subsequently formed grounds that driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and they were arrested.”

As a result, Jean Wenger, 69, of Creemore, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 7, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

FATAL COLLISION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious two vehicle collision in the Township of Melancthon.

“On Sunday, February 25, 2024, just after 11:30 a.m., officers attended Highway 10 and County Road 17 in Melancthon Township for the report of a serious collision involving two vehicles,” say Police. “The collision resulted in one fatality, along with one person transported to a Toronto area trauma centre. Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 32 -year-old, female from Grand Valley was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A 61-year-old male was air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 10 remained closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP investigated. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

SHOOTING IN ALLISTON

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a shooting incident in Alliston.

“On February 22, 2024, at approximately after 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Kidd Crescent,” say Police. “The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital shortly after the arrival of police and paramedics. The victim is in stable condition.”

The three male suspects were wearing dark clothing and masks. The suspects were seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Camry.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Members of the public should always be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

