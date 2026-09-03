Embracing things and people that make a difference

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments



by Mark Pavilons

“Make a difference today for someone who’s fighting for their tomorrow.”

– im Kelly

We try to take care of ourselves and our own families.

But we always have an eye out for our fellow men and women – ur brothers and sisters.

We support those left out in the cold, drowning. Even when resources are thin, we try to help.

I have read that the middle class is the largest group of “givers” in our society. The average folk, with often limited funds and time, step up and deliver, time and again.

That says a lot about our species.

I see us all as integral pieces to one gigantic Jenga puzzle. Remove just one of us, and the whole thing becomes shaky. From the top to the bottom, each piece is vital to the whole.

It’s easy for us to get down, sad, depressed and overburdened. And it’s never easy to push these things aside and move ahead with a bounce in our stride. Oh, but if we could be more like Tigger and less like Eeyore.

When we think about “making a difference,” we often look to monumental achievements or accomplishments on a grand scale.

But in reality, making a difference often happens in quieter moments and smaller increments.

Making a difference can mean showing up for someone who needs support as they navigate losing a battle or a loved one. It can mean choosing patience or offering compassion to someone who’s struggling. It might be the steady encouragement you give to a friend or coworker.

And let’s not forget about taking care of yourself, so you can show up and meet the challenges of each day.

Experts say making a difference is more about “shifting” something, and not making huge changes.

It’s about adding value — whether that’s through a moment of comfort, a dose of hope, or a reminder that someone isn’t alone. The possibilities are endless, and almost any choice we make, however small, can be an opportunity to contribute.

When I think of change-makers, I look to Mandela, Gandhi, Mother Teresa. But they weren’t born with a super powers. They believed that change was possible and relentlessly stood up for what they believed in. Their words and actions are reminders to all of us.

Closer to the confines of our own homes, pet owners know very well the importance of these creatures in our lives. We have been dog people forever and can’t picture our lives without one.

We have three – two young Malinois crosses and one senior Lab. They don’t know about the universe or the big picture outside their small worlds. But they do know about love, loyalty and companionship. They know how to have fun and while running and playing tops their list, cuddling with their human comes close.

Do they make a difference in our lives? Hell ya!

My son, who’s contemplating his next career move, wondered how he can make a difference.

I told him that just being there for others – his family and tight circle of friends – mpacts others. We feed off one another’s strengths and human qualities. We are shaped by the things others exude.

Even the smallest of gestures – pening the door for someone; saying thank you; stopping to offer help – an snowball. When others see goodness in action, they are more apt to repeat it.

“Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world,” said Howard Zinn.

Just how do we make a difference?

Well, there are many ways and all you have to do is look around at your friends and neighbours in your community.

A great way to make a positive impact is by volunteering. Our community is known for its huge volunteer base, and the one-for-all attitude. It’s been shown many times over the years and it’s always an amazing thing to witness.

The beauty of it all is that volunteers don’t see themselves as “heroes.” They simply see a need, and help fill it.

One of the best qualities humans can show is altruism. Selfless sacrifices are the key to not only “paying it forward,” but living with meaning. Again, our volunteers give on a regular basis and even up the ante in times of crisis or tragedy. It’s what we do.

I would tell everyone to do what they love and to find their passion in life. That’s much easier said than done. We all want the perfect job, the most amazing and inspiring career. Truth is, it’s a 50/50 split these days. Many, and the number has grown over the past couple of years, no longer have that umph that makes them leap out of bed in the morning. Keep trying is all I can advise.

One thing we often neglect is sharing our own story. Our past – our life experiences – contains many nifty nuggets for others to digest. The best recipients are our family members and our children. It’s important they know where their parents came from, what struggles they endured, and how they emerged triumphant.

Every single one of us has a story, a unique tale to tell. You are your own playwright, director and lead actor. When you share, others tend to be inclined to do the same.

I’m in the word game and I try to share my story with others on this page in the newspaper. Readers can take it or leave it. I don’t make any false claims or promises.

But Brandon Sanderson, in his work Words of Radiance, said “Words are where most change begins.”

I don’t see myself as a harbinger of change, but I do help shed some light on subjects near and dear.

In the end, we all want the same thing, we frail humans. We want peace, and tranquility, and we want everyone to be compassionate, show love and work together.

Touch just one and the ripple in the pond keeps growing.

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