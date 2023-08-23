DROWNING INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a drowning incident at a private residence.

“On August 20, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a report of a drowning in a private residence’s pool on Briarwood Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “A four-year-old child was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

If you are affected by this incident and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) removed and charged five drivers with impaired operation related charges.

“On August 21, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received the report of a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen in the area of Highway 10 in the Town of Mono,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle and driver a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Damion Rego, 29, from Brampton has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The charges have not been proven.

“On August 20, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in the Town of Grand Valley. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Diandra Bissoondath-Ramdeen, 38, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“On August 20, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received the report of a possible impaired driver from a concerned citizen in the area of County Road 10 in the Township of Amaranth. Officers located the vehicle and driver a short time later and were led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Angus Wiebe, 32, from Caledon has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On August 19, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Ojibway Road in the Town of Shelburne,” say Police. “The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, a 17-year-old male from Shelburne has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The charge has not been proven.

“On August 17, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville. The officer was led into an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result, Darshan Sandhu, 61, from Mono has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, to answer to the charges in September 2023. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for 7 days.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

FATAL COLLISION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County EMS, and Fire Services attended a serious multi-vehicle collision in the Township of Melancthon.

“On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers attended County Road 124 and south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon for the report of a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one being a transport truck,” say Police. “The collision resulted in several injuries including one fatality. The initial investigation revealed that multiple passenger vehicles were stopped northbound County Road 124 in a construction zone. A tractor trailer entered the construction zone and collided into the rear of the line-up of vehicles.

“Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 31 -year-old, female from Barrie was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female was traveling with her infant child who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The infant was later transported by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A 67-year-old male was extricated from his vehicle by Fire Services and transported to local hospital with serious injuries. The male was later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto area trauma centre. A 45-year-old female, and a 28-year-old male were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

County Road 124 remained closed for approximately ten hours. The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

VEHICLE THEFT

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of vehicle in the Town of Mono.

“On August 22, 2023, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service at a residence on Meek Avenue in the Town of Mono for the theft of a vehicle,” say Police. “The complainant advised that their 2021 black Acura TLX, four door, turbo charged, licence plate CTSY 730, was stolen from their private driveway. The theft occurred sometime between 4:00 a.m., to 5:00 a.m., on August 22, 2023.

“The vehicle is valued at $71,000.”

The investigation is continuing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

“Dufferin OPP is committed to enforcement initiatives targeting this issue and will continue to educate residents on crime prevention strategies to minimize victimization.”

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today’s auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology such as keyless entry fobs. In fact, the insurance industry has seen the growing trend that thieves are able to copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term “relay thefts” involves the use of equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle’s legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal blocking pouch/box – they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions);

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm – this could add a significantly delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm – which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible);

Insert a car tracker – unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen.

“Police and its insurance industry partners also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles, or who leave their valuables in plain view.”

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box;

Pocket your keys;

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

