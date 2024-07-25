CVC looking for input on conservation strategies

Strategies being developed in response to changes in Conservation Authorities Act

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local conservation authority is developing two new strategies to guide its work.

On July 15, Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) announced it is developing two new strategies that will guide the organization’s services, programs and conservation land management.

The Conservation Authority made the announcement in a media release from Dawn Cripps, CVC Supervisor of Marketing and Communications.

The new strategies are the CVC’s Conservation Area Strategy and Watershed-Based Resource Management Strategy.

Until August 30, residents are invited to provide their input on these strategies by taking surveys available at the following link: cvc.ca/ConservationStrategiesSurvey

Terri LeRoux, the CVC’s Director of Parks, Lands and Community Engagement, said the CVC greatly values input from the community.

“We want to hear about your experiences using our programs and services and visiting us at our conservation areas,” said LeRoux.

Those who complete the CVC’s survey on the new strategies will be entered to win one of five $50 Credit Valley Parks gift cards.

According to the news release, the CVC is developing new strategies in order to comply with changes the Provincial Government made to the Conservation Authorities Act.

“Community input from the survey will inform both strategies, along with feedback we have received through previous public engagement activities during the development of our new Strategic Plan and Watershed Plan as well as input from partners, rightsholders, stakeholders and visitors about the conservation area system,” reads the release.

The CVC owns 7,000 acres of conservation land in the Credit River Watershed and uses the land to protect natural and cultural heritage and offer sustainable recreation and nature-based experiences to residents and visitors.

Over one million people visited CVC conservation areas in 2023.

