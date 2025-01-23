Credit Valley Conservation seeking nominations for environmental awards

Current & Past Articles » Entertainment

January 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Award categories include youth achievement, corporate leadership, and outstanding volunteer

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local conservation authority believes those leading important environmental work should be recognized. 

If you know of a person, business, municipality, school, landowner or community group in the Credit River Watershed that’s a champion of the environment, you can nominate them for an award from Credit Valley Conservation (CVC). 

On January 13, CVC communications staff announced in a media release that the conservation authority is accepting nominations for its annual Friends of the Credit Conservation Awards.

There are nine award categories: youth achievement, outstanding volunteer, environmental awareness, landowner stewardship, corporate leadership, green cities, legacy donor, watershed excellence, and diversity, equity and inclusion leadership. 

“The awards program honours local environmental champions who are making a positive impact and supporting a thriving environment that protects, connects and sustains us,” said the CVC in a statement.

Holly Nadalin, CVC’s Manager of Community Outreach and Education, said the awards are an opportunity to highlight “exceptional on-the-ground initiatives that are improving environmental health across the Credit River Watershed.”

Examples of initiatives include landowners who have taken action to protect and restore nature on their property; local businesses, municipalities or regional governments who have adopted innovative or green approaches to infrastructure; individuals or businesses that donate land or funds to purchase land ensuring its long-term protection; youth or individuals who have taken action to protect and improve the natural environment in their community; and leadership and initiatives focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, that engage people of diverse backgrounds and cultures, encouraging them to take part in environmental activities that support a sustainable future.

Nominations can be submitted online on the CVC’s website, cvc.ca, until February 22. The CVC Board of Directors will then review nominations and select award winners. 

The CVC has been running its conservation awards program since 1986 and has recognized hundreds of community leaders over the years.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
